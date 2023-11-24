Headlines

Viral

What is 'Moye Moye,' and why is it taking internet by storm?

The Serbian song "Moye More," pronounced as "Moye Moye," has become a social media sensation, originating on TikTok and spreading rapidly across platforms.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

In a surprising turn of events, the Serbian tune "Moye Moye" has become a social media phenomenon, taking the internet by storm. The craze kicked off on TikTok, where users creatively showcased their videos featuring snippets of this catchy melody. Within days, the trend spiraled across various platforms, infiltrating Instagram reels, Facebook videos, and YouTube shorts, making "Moye Moye" the ubiquitous background score of countless posts.

Curiously, the song's name isn't quite what it seems — it's actually pronounced "Moye More." The irresistible beat and the repetitive phrase have captured the interest of a diverse audience.

What's fascinating is that, despite the language barrier, "Moye More" has transcended borders, captivating a global audience. Clocking in at a brief yet memorable two minutes and fifty-four seconds, the officially titled "Dzanum" has become a viral sensation. The mastermind behind the infectious tune is Serbian singer-songwriter Teya Dora, who not only lends her voice to the track but also graces the music video. The lyrics were crafted in collaboration with Serbian rapper Slobodan Velkovic Coby, while Loka Jovanovic composed the melody that has resonated with so many.

Currently, the music video for "Dzanum" has amassed a staggering 57 million views on YouTube. Teya Dora has taken to social media to express her gratitude for the global embrace of her music, emphasizing how Serbian tunes are finding resonance worldwide.

Digging into the song's meaning, "more" translates to "nightmare" in Serbian, shedding light on the deeper, more somber theme of the track. The lyrics delve into the anguish of unfulfilled aspirations, the persistent struggle for a brighter future amid despair, and the narrative of battling recurring nightmares, enduring depression, and feeling isolated, all while yearning for understanding, solace, and a comforting touch.

The ascent of this song to fame serves as a testament to the universal language of music. It has demonstrated its power to connect people across different cultures and experiences, forging bonds through shared emotions and rhythms. 

