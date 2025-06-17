Labubu is a collectable plush toy created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung.

Cricketer Rohit Sharma, who recently retired from Test cricket, is now spending quality time with his daughter. Recently, the daughter asked him to buy her a Labubu doll. Despite his best efforts, Rohit could not understand what it was. Turns out he is not alone. Many people are puzzled by this new internet trend that has become international.

What is a Labubu doll?

Labubu is a collectable plush toy created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. The character first appeared in his 2015 book series, The Monsters, inspired by Nordic mythology. Labubu is a mischievous but kind elf-like creature, easily recognisable by his big eyes, pointed ears and a toothy smile with nine sharp teeth.

Though the toy has been in the market for about a decade, it is now being mass-produced by a Chinese company, Pop Mart, which packs it in "blind boxes" - mystery packs where the buyer does not know which version they will get. This element of surprise has further added to its allure, especially among collectors.

A plush toy that commands a whopping price

Labubu's popularity has reached new heights - quite literally. The human-sized version of the doll was recently auctioned for 1.08 million yuan (roughly Rs. 1.2 crores or $150,000) by a Beijing-based auction house. According to Reuters, this set a new record for blind box toys, marking their transformation from trendy toys to serious collectables.

Why is it going viral now?

Despite being in vogue for several years, Labubu has only recently come into the limelight thanks to several celebrities. K-pop star Lisa of Blackpink was spotted hanging a Labooboo keychain from her luxury handbag - and soon after, the trend spread to Thailand and across Southeast Asia.

Big international names like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and David Beckham have also been spotted flaunting Labooboo accessories. From plush toys to vinyl figures and keychains, it has now become a fashion statement. The packaging style, surprise element and the flood of unboxing videos and social media reels showing collectors' discoveries have made Labooboo irresistible - not just for kids, but adults as well.

Indian celebrities are also getting in on the trend

It's not just a global phenomenon; India is also fast adopting the trend. Recently, Ananya Panday was spotted with a pastel pink Labooboo keychain on her designer bag. Meanwhile, Karan Johar furthered the trend with a cheeky Instagram story:

"No one can escape it, we all want it but can't always have it. It can make your heart skip a beat. No, it's not love, it's Laabuuuu...!!!"

