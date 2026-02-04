What is 'Korean Love', game behind 3 minors' suicide in Ghaziabad; know format, tasks

The player on the other side kickstarts the conversation by claiming to be a Korean or a foreign boy or girl. It primarily spreads through social media platforms and messaging applications.

Three minor girls who died in Ghaziabad, after jumping off the 9th floor of their residential building, were linked to an online task-based game, the Korean love game.

What is the 'Korean-Love' game behind fatal teenagers' suicide?



The Korean love game is one of a kind online, task-based, interactive game involving virtual characters and emotional storytelling. In the game, players are supposed to complete tasks, make choices, and stay engaged for long periods to move the story forward, blurring the line between entertainment and emotional attachment. The game indulges players to a level of obsession, especially among children and teenagers, where they engage daily, leading to excessive screen and emotional dependence.



What is the format of the Korean Love game?

Unlike casual games, the Korean love game is a form of online game called ‘We Are Not Indians, We Are Koreans’, according to Financial Express. The player on the other side kickstarts the conversation by claiming to be a Korean or a foreign boy or girl. It primarily spreads through social media platforms and messaging applications. Later, conversations that used to revolve around friendship and love with simple tasks assigned to gain trust, become more difficult and demanding, leading to increased mental pressure. The reports are based on unconfirmed sources; DNA hasn't verified the app's details.



About the Ghaziabad teenagers' suicide

The tragic incident took place at around 2:15 am last night under Tila Mod Police Limits in the Loni area.The deceased minor girls have been identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), daughters of Chetan Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The ACP further stated that the minors were immediately taken to a 50-bed hospital, where they were declared dead. DCP Patil stated that the police have found a suicide note at the residence, which clarified that they were influenced by Korean culture. However, no specific name of any game application was mentioned in the note.



