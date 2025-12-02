What is Kardashev Scale and why it is important for understanding advanced civilisations? Elon Musk explains on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast

In the episode, which has now crossed more than 3 million views, Musk explained the Kardashev Scale and why it is important for understanding advanced civilisations

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared on a much-anticipated episode of Nikhil Kamath’s podcast 'People by WTF', released on Sunday. The two discussed a wide range of topics, including investment advice, how work culture is changing with the rise of Artificial Intelligence, and the future of money.

During the conversation, Kamath asked Musk what he thinks money will look like in the future. Musk replied that, in the long term, money may 'disappear as a concept.' He explained that if AI and robotics become advanced enough to provide everything people need, money would no longer be necessary to organise labour or resources. “Its relevance declines dramatically. I am not sure we will have it,” he said. The episode went live on YouTube on November 30.

Musk also said that energy is the “real currency” because it cannot simply be created by passing a law. “Energy is the true currency,” he noted. “You can’t just decide to have more energy. It is very difficult to generate or harness energy in a useful way.”

What is the Kardashev Scale?

In the episode, which has already crossed over 3 million views, Musk explained the Kardashev Scale. The scale was developed by Soviet astrophysicist Nikolai Kardashev and is used to measure how advanced a civilisation is based on how much energy it can capture and use.

Musk described three levels of the scale:

Type 1: Planetary Civilisation: This measures how much of a planet’s total energy a civilisation can convert into useful work.

Type 2: Stellar Civilisation: This level measures how much of a star’s energy a civilisation can collect and use.

Type 3: Galactic Civilisation: This represents how much energy from an entire galaxy a civilisation can harness for meaningful work.

According to a pop-up shown during the video, humanity is currently at about 0.73 on the Kardashev Scale. This means we have not yet reached Type 1 status and still use only a small fraction of the energy our planet receives from the Sun. The pop-up noted that humans are “still stuck burning coal and oil like cavemen with fire,” citing sources from Nature (2023), Wikipedia (2025), and Carl Sagan (1973).