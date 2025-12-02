FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG move by Indian govt as it opens airspace for Pakistan after Operation Sindoor for..., denies claims of...

Who is Amar Subramanya? Indian-origin researcher who worked with Google, Microsoft, now named Apple’s..., to replace...

Madhuri Dixit makes BIG statement in Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, recalls working '12-hour shifts every day': 'If a woman...'

Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu and other districts on rain alert; Schools, colleges shut in Chennai

After Ranveer Singh 'mocked' Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One, Rajkummar Rao says THIS: 'He just told his story with...'

What is Kardashev Scale and why it is important for understanding advanced civilisations? Elon Musk explains on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast

White House releases Donald Trump's MRI scan results amid pressure from Democrats; says 'US President remains in...'

Good News for Delhi To Dehradun commuters: Trial run begins on long-awaited expressway, to launch on...; Check details here

Man who beheaded Indian motel owner Chandra Mouli in US won't get death penalty, here's why

Gulshan Devaiah says he is 'sick and tired' of actors 'cribbing' about nepotism: 'Who the hell are you to think that...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Amar Subramanya? Indian-origin researcher who worked with Google, Microsoft, now named Apple’s..., to replace...

Who is Amar Subramanya? Indian-origin researcher who is named Apple’s...

Madhuri Dixit makes BIG statement on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, recalls working '12-hour shifts every day': 'If a woman...'

Madhuri Dixit makes BIG statement on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand

Good News for Delhi To Dehradun commuters: Trial run begins on long-awaited expressway, to launch on...; Check details here

Good News for Delhi To Dehradun commuters: Trial run begins on long-awaited expr

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru

HomeViral

VIRAL

What is Kardashev Scale and why it is important for understanding advanced civilisations? Elon Musk explains on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast

In the episode, which has now crossed more than 3 million views, Musk explained the Kardashev Scale and why it is important for understanding advanced civilisations

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 07:10 AM IST

What is Kardashev Scale and why it is important for understanding advanced civilisations? Elon Musk explains on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared on a much-anticipated episode of Nikhil Kamath’s podcast 'People by WTF', released on Sunday. The two discussed a wide range of topics, including investment advice, how work culture is changing with the rise of Artificial Intelligence, and the future of money.

During the conversation, Kamath asked Musk what he thinks money will look like in the future. Musk replied that, in the long term, money may 'disappear as a concept.' He explained that if AI and robotics become advanced enough to provide everything people need, money would no longer be necessary to organise labour or resources. “Its relevance declines dramatically. I am not sure we will have it,” he said. The episode went live on YouTube on November 30.

Musk also said that energy is the “real currency” because it cannot simply be created by passing a law. “Energy is the true currency,” he noted. “You can’t just decide to have more energy. It is very difficult to generate or harness energy in a useful way.”

What is the Kardashev Scale?

In the episode, which has already crossed over 3 million views, Musk explained the Kardashev Scale. The scale was developed by Soviet astrophysicist Nikolai Kardashev and is used to measure how advanced a civilisation is based on how much energy it can capture and use.

Musk described three levels of the scale:
Type 1: Planetary Civilisation: This measures how much of a planet’s total energy a civilisation can convert into useful work.
Type 2: Stellar Civilisation: This level measures how much of a star’s energy a civilisation can collect and use.
Type 3: Galactic Civilisation: This represents how much energy from an entire galaxy a civilisation can harness for meaningful work.

According to a pop-up shown during the video, humanity is currently at about 0.73 on the Kardashev Scale. This means we have not yet reached Type 1 status and still use only a small fraction of the energy our planet receives from the Sun. The pop-up noted that humans are “still stuck burning coal and oil like cavemen with fire,” citing sources from Nature (2023), Wikipedia (2025), and Carl Sagan (1973).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG move by Indian govt as it opens airspace for Pakistan after Operation Sindoor for..., denies claims of...
BIG move by Indian govt as it opens airspace for Pakistan after Operation Sindoo
Who is Amar Subramanya? Indian-origin researcher who worked with Google, Microsoft, now named Apple’s..., to replace...
Who is Amar Subramanya? Indian-origin researcher who is named Apple’s...
Madhuri Dixit makes BIG statement in Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, recalls working '12-hour shifts every day': 'If a woman...'
Madhuri Dixit makes BIG statement in Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand
Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu and other districts on rain alert; Schools, colleges shut in Chennai
Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu and other districts on rain alert; Schools, colleges
After Ranveer Singh 'mocked' Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One, Rajkummar Rao says THIS: 'He just told his story with...'
After Ranveer 'mocked' Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One, Rajkummar says THIS
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thamma to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement