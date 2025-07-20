What is Jodidara? Know all about Himachal Pradesh’s unique wedding practice

The northern state of India, Himachal Pradesh, has a unique marriage ceremony which is locally called Jodidara. The state’s Hatti tribe has a polyandrous marriage tradition. Recently, two brothers from the tribe married the same woman in a rare ceremony.

The northern state of India, Himachal Pradesh, has a unique marriage ceremony which is locally called Jodidara. The state’s Hatti tribe has a polyandrous marriage tradition. Recently, two brothers from the tribe married the same woman in a rare ceremony. The ceremony, which saw a three-day celebration, was held in Shillai village of Sirmaur district, on July 12 which hundreds of villagers attended. The wedding ceremony was celebrated with folk music, dance, and many community activities.

Polyandrous marriage in Himachal

Bride Sunita Chauhan and grooms Pradeep and Kapil Negi said they decided without any pressure. Videos of the wedding ceremony have gone viral on the internet. Sunita, who hails from Kunhat village, said that she was aware of the tradition and made her decision without any pressure, adding she respects the bond they have formed.

Pradeep, from Shillai village, works in a government department, while his younger brother Kapil has a job abroad. “We followed the tradition publicly as we are proud of it, and it was a joint decision,” said Pradeep. Kapil said he may live abroad, but through this marriage, “We're ensuring support, stability, and love for our wife as a united family. We've always believed in transparency.”

What is the Hatti community’s unique tradition?

Polyandry is deeply embedded in the culture of Hattis, a closed-knit community in the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border that thrives in the Trans-Giri region. It was more frequent in earlier times, more so in the Sirmaur district. Under this tradition, a woman marries multiple men who are, in most cases, brothers. The Jodidara practice has now become less prevalent but is still recognised under Himachal Pradesh’s revenue laws, which have named it so.

Hatti was declared a Scheduled Tribe three years ago. In Badhana village in Trans-Giri, five such marriages have taken place in the past six years, officials said. In this tribe, polyandry was in vogue for centuries, but due to rising literacy among women and economic uplift of communities in the region, cases of polyandry were not reported. Such marriages are being solemnised clandestinely and accepted by the society, but instances are fewer, the elders in the village said.

According to experts, one of the main considerations behind the tradition was to ensure that the ancestral land was not divided, while the share of tribal women in the ancestral property is still a main issue. There are nearly three lakh people of the Hatti community who live in about 450 villages in the Trans Giri area of Sirmaur district, and polyandry is still a practising tradition in some villages.

(With inputs from ANI)