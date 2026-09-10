What is Instagram's viral 80's AI trend? Check prompt to create your own retro-style image

VIRAL
The viral ChatGPT '80s photo trend on Instagram is turning normal selfies into stylish retro portraits with just one prompt. Here's how you can create your own.
Instagram is again buzzing with a new AI trend. This time it's the ChatGPT '80s photo trend, where users turn their normal photos into stylish retro portraits that look like they are from the 1980s. The trend is going viral because anyone can create it without editing skills.
The trend involves users uploading their photos to ChatGPT, which then transforms them to resemble 80s film photos while maintaining the facial features. The resulting images mimic vintage family photos or classic movie stills, featuring women in bright sarees with big earrings, curly hair, and men in loose shirts with high-waisted pants and thick moustaches. Warm lighting, rich colour and soft film grain enhance the vintage aesthetic.
Also read: Apple New Products Out: CEO John Ternus reveals first-ever foldable iPhone Duo, says ‘I continue to be inspired every single day’
AI can sometimes change your face, fingers, jewellery or background details, so always check the image closely before posting it on Instagram. Do not treat it as a real old photo. Also, do not upload photos that have private documents, property details, or other people without their permission, as sharing personal photos online can be risky.