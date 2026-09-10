What is Instagram's viral 80's AI trend? Check prompt to create your own retro-style image

The viral ChatGPT '80s photo trend on Instagram is turning normal selfies into stylish retro portraits with just one prompt. Here's how you can create your own.

Instagram is again buzzing with a new AI trend. This time it's the ChatGPT '80s photo trend, where users turn their normal photos into stylish retro portraits that look like they are from the 1980s. The trend is going viral because anyone can create it without editing skills.

What is the trend and what does it look like?

The trend involves users uploading their photos to ChatGPT, which then transforms them to resemble 80s film photos while maintaining the facial features. The resulting images mimic vintage family photos or classic movie stills, featuring women in bright sarees with big earrings, curly hair, and men in loose shirts with high-waisted pants and thick moustaches. Warm lighting, rich colour and soft film grain enhance the vintage aesthetic.

Open ChatGPT on the website or app and start a new chat.

Tap the plus icon and upload a clear, high-resolution photo with good light and a clean background.

Write a detailed prompt. Mention what 80s look you want and clearly say to keep your facial features and skin tone unchanged.

You can use these prompts:

For women: Convert this photo into a 1980s Bollywood movie portrait. Keep my exact facial features and natural skin complexion 100% the same; don't change my face. Add voluminous, soft curly hair with bangs; for clothes, add a dress and big golden earrings; don't change the background, rich colours and soft old film grain. Make it realistic and classy.

For men: Transform this image into a stylish 1980s Indian portrait. Keep my face and skin tone the same. Wear a relaxed oversized shirt, high-waisted pants, a tidy 80s hairstyle, thick moustache, old-fashioned watch. Add warm lighting, slightly muted colours and real film grain.

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What to be careful about?

AI can sometimes change your face, fingers, jewellery or background details, so always check the image closely before posting it on Instagram. Do not treat it as a real old photo. Also, do not upload photos that have private documents, property details, or other people without their permission, as sharing personal photos online can be risky.