What Is Indra Jatra? All you need to know about Nepal’s festival celebrating young living goddess

Indra Jatra is Kathmandu’s most colourful and lively street festival. Celebrated every year, it honours Lord Indra, the Hindu god of rain, and marks the end of the monsoon season.

Festival with myth and history

Indra Jatra, also called Yenya, is an eight-day festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in Kathmandu during the Nepali month of Bhadra (August-September). It honours Lord Indra, the Hindu god of rain, and marks the end of the monsoon season, a time crucial for farmers and their crops.

According to legend, Lord Indra descended to Earth in search of a rare flower for his mother. Mistaken for a thief, he was captured by the locals. After his release, he promised to bless the people with good harvests and guide the souls of the deceased to heaven.

Over the centuries, Indra Jatra has grown into one of Kathmandu’s most cherished traditions. It reflects the city’s rich cultural heritage and deep-rooted beliefs, blending history, mythology, and community celebration. Locals and visitors alike gather to witness its unique charm.

Vibrant f estivities t hat c aptivate e veryone

The highlight of Indra Jatra is the grand parade of the living goddess Kumari, carried through Kathmandu’s streets in an intricately decorated chariot. Alongside her are colorful processions of other deities, including Ganesh and Bhairav.

Traditional masked dancers called Lakhey perform energetic dances, symbolising the battle between gods and demons. The festival officially begins with the ceremonial raising of a tall pole at Kathmandu Durbar Square, drawing crowds eager to witness the start of the celebrations.

Beyond the rituals, the streets come alive with music, laughter, and excitement. Indra Jatra is more than just a festival, it is a spectacular celebration of Kathmandu’s history, art, and community spirit, keeping alive traditions that have been passed down through generations.