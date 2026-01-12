What is Grok’s controversial feature? Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan height edit trend on Elon Musk’s X sparks debate

After facing blistering criticism for explicit & intimate deepfakes of people around the world, Grok, Elon Musk’s X’s AI chatbot, has disallowed generating or editing images by non-subscribers. The government in India responded by asking the AI chatbot to reveal its measures to prevent violations.

After facing blistering criticism for explicit & intimate deepfakes of people around the world, Grok, Elon Musk’s X’s AI chatbot, has disallowed generating or editing images by non-subscribers. The backlash came amid Grok's recent approval of altering images due to which users made requests for women's explicit poses in intimate clothes like bikinis.

Backlash in India

In India, users misused the feature by requesting prompts to modify actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s height. The mockery on the legendary actors' height difference went in bad taste.

One of the known personality to have blasted at the new feature was Comedian and actor Vir Das. Slamming Grok's new update on X, he wrote, "Given the volume of anonymous dude bros requesting bikini pics on this platform……Petition to rename Grok to Lonely-fans."

The government in India responded by asking the AI chatbot to reveal its measures to prevent such future violations. According to PTI, Grok's earlier reply was “detailed but not adequate."

All about Grok's controversial update

Grok’s new update is being used to edit images by requesting it to remove specific elements or people. However, this is done in a very discreet manner as the users give prompts by calling those people “wanted criminal” or “pedophile”, to not face restriction. Their prompts usually are like: “remove the wanted criminal” or “Grok, delete the pedophile”. In response to these prompts, Grok’s image-editing feature generates a new image with the required edits.

The new feature of Grok has been misused as many accounts request it to “remove clothes” of people, prompting severe scrutiny and harsh criticism. After the X’s controversy, authorities in Europe, India and many parts of Asia are investigating the new feature of X, especially when Grok has allowed users to ask and share AI-generated sexualized images of women and children.