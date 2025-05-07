The startup's website also has a video featuring co-founder Satyajit Hange, who says that the "lactose-free full moon ghee" is a "sensory experience". He said, "It's an ancient ayurvedic elixir that's made only 12 times in a year. It's made from free-grazing gir cows' A2 milk."

Ever heard of "full moon ghee", which costs thousands of rupees for 500 ml? A Pune-based agritech startup has been going viral on social media platforms for selling a special "full moon ghee" which is made during the waxing phase of the full moon to capture the "energy and positivity of the night sky." Manufactured by Two Brothers Organic Farms, which is backed by billionaire entrepreneur Nithin Kamath, this "full moon ghee" costs a whopping Rs 2495 for a 500ml jar. This special ghee is prepared only 12 times a year, during the full moon. On its website, the startup claims, "A rare treasure, crafted with care and tradition, our Full Moon Cultured Ghee is no less than a health wonder. Made from the milk of free-grazed Gir cows, this ghee is churned on the waxing phase of the full moon, absorbing the energy and positivity of the night sky."

The startup's website also has a video featuring co-founder Satyajit Hange, who says that the "lactose-free full moon ghee" is a "sensory experience". He said, "It's an ancient ayurvedic elixir that's made only 12 times in a year. It's made from free-grazing gir cows' A2 milk."

Elaborating on the process of how the special ghee is made, Satyajit Hange said, "We take this milk, culture it to curds, and then early in the morning, between 4 am and 6 am, we churn these curds to get butter, which is melted on firewood. And all this happens on the full moon."

According to the Two Brothers Organic Farms co-founder, the full moon affects the ghee's nature, and even a spoonful of it every day makes for a pleasant experience. The website claims that making this ghee on a full moon also improves its potency.

While some social media users have backed the idea of the science behind consuming "full moon ghee", others have just claimed it to be an excellent marketing technique.

Two Brothers Organic Farms, an agritech startup in Pune, enjoys the support of Nithin Kamath. In 2024, the startup raised Rs 58.2 crore in funding led by Kamath's Rainmatter Foundation, according to a report in The Economic Times.

On its website, a quote by Nithin Kamath reads, "At Rainmatter Health, all of us are conscious of our health, and we keep having discussions about food, fitness, nutrition, and health. And we have always questioned stuff like 'Is the atta we consume safe?' or 'Does milk have harmful antibiotics?' These questions pushed us to find and support Indian startups trying to make Indians healthier. Two Brothers Organic Farms is one such startup. We've not only invested in them but also are customers -- enabling feedback for them. It's also amazing that the Two Brothers' team works with small farmers and improves their livelihood."

