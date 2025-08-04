Twitter
Scaling Resilience Engineering: Why Feroskhan Hasenkhan Turns Operational Complexity into Research-Driven Cloud Systems

What is fawning? Popular trend among Gen Z that is causing worry due to...

Pakistan Army slammed for extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, Know about 'state-backed death squads'

Meet woman, SPG officer from Manipur who became first female officer in PM Modi's security

SSC acts on student grievances during examinations, promises to act quickly

20 peacocks found dead under mysterious circumstances weeks after tigers, monkeys killed in Karnataka due to...

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar gets new role, appointed as Rs 1140 crore...

Updated WTC 2025-27 points table after thrilling Oval Test, check where India, England stand

India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train to be launched in...; top speed will be...; check details

What is fawning? Popular trend among Gen Z that is causing worry due to...

Recently, a noticeable trend has emerged among Gen-Z who are social media-obsessed. Fawning is a traumatic response to excessive people-pleasing behaviour. It is developed at an early stage.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 05:53 PM IST

Generation Z, popularly called Gen Z, have limited their lives within the world of social media. This excessive reliance on social media leads to various health and mental problems. One of them is Fawning, a popular trend among Generation Z, which has led their minds in a destructive direction.

What is Fawning?

The younger generation has developed a behaviour wherein they have become excessive people pleasers who avoid conflicting situations and become anxious to please others just for validation and to feel safe. In such a situation, the traumatic response to such behaviour is fawning.

“The fawning trauma response is a learned survival response coming from chronic relationship trauma where one lived a role of suppressing needs, over accommodating others, and appeasing potential threats as a means of survival,” Dr Shorouq Motwani, Psychiatrist, Lilavati Hospital, told NDTV.

The term was coined by psychotherapist Pete Walker and has become a common trend among Gen Zs who are undergoing stress and anxiety in the world of social media.

Fawning means giving more importance to others' needs and feelings and ignoring your own thoughts, needs and wants.

What causes Fawning?

During childhood, children develop fawning to fight threatening or traumatic situations, especially in emotionally unstable environments. Individuals who suffer from fawning show a strong inclination towards caring for others' moods and reactions and tend to constantly change their behaviour according to others to avoid potential conflict or disapproval.

The trend of fawning is rising among Gen Z because of better mental health literacy, similar trauma experiences, and inculcating validation-obsessed behaviour which has been normalised by social media.

Talking about how to get rid of Fawning, Dr Motwani told NDTV, “While adaptive short-term and helpful for survival, fawning trauma response disrupts developing identity, limits boundary building, and increases vulnerability to creating co-dependent dynamics, emotional dysregulation, and trauma or harm in relationships.” 

