What is fawning? Popular trend among Gen Z that is causing worry due to...

VIRAL
Recently, a noticeable trend has emerged among Gen-Z who are social media-obsessed. Fawning is a traumatic response to excessive people-pleasing behaviour. It is developed at an early stage.
Generation Z, popularly called Gen Z, have limited their lives within the world of social media. This excessive reliance on social media leads to various health and mental problems. One of them is Fawning, a popular trend among Generation Z, which has led their minds in a destructive direction.
The younger generation has developed a behaviour wherein they have become excessive people pleasers who avoid conflicting situations and become anxious to please others just for validation and to feel safe. In such a situation, the traumatic response to such behaviour is fawning.
“The fawning trauma response is a learned survival response coming from chronic relationship trauma where one lived a role of suppressing needs, over accommodating others, and appeasing potential threats as a means of survival,” Dr Shorouq Motwani, Psychiatrist, Lilavati Hospital, told NDTV.
The term was coined by psychotherapist Pete Walker and has become a common trend among Gen Zs who are undergoing stress and anxiety in the world of social media.
Fawning means giving more importance to others' needs and feelings and ignoring your own thoughts, needs and wants.
During childhood, children develop fawning to fight threatening or traumatic situations, especially in emotionally unstable environments. Individuals who suffer from fawning show a strong inclination towards caring for others' moods and reactions and tend to constantly change their behaviour according to others to avoid potential conflict or disapproval.
The trend of fawning is rising among Gen Z because of better mental health literacy, similar trauma experiences, and inculcating validation-obsessed behaviour which has been normalised by social media.
Talking about how to get rid of Fawning, Dr Motwani told NDTV, “While adaptive short-term and helpful for survival, fawning trauma response disrupts developing identity, limits boundary building, and increases vulnerability to creating co-dependent dynamics, emotional dysregulation, and trauma or harm in relationships.”