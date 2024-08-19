What is ‘digital dementia’? Know how excess screen time can affect your brain

As we dive deeper into the digital era, it's crucial to consider how our technology use affects our mental health and cognitive function. Dementia, a broad term for a decline in memory, language, and reasoning, is linked to changes in the brain. Symptoms can range and affect one's daily life.

Recently, experts have discussed "digital dementia," a term coined by German neuroscientist Manfred Spitzer in 2012. Although not a formal medical diagnosis, digital dementia refers to cognitive issues arising from excessive technology use. Research suggests that overuse of technology may lead to changes similar to those seen in dementia and potentially increase the risk of developing it.

A 2022 study examined the impact of sedentary behaviours, like computer use and TV watching, on dementia risk. It found that more time spent on passive activities, such as TV watching, increased dementia risk, even if physical activity levels were high. However, using a computer, which involves more cognitive engagement, was linked to a lower risk.

Another 2023 review highlighted that excessive screen time negatively affects executive functioning and working memory in children and teens. Additionally, a large study from the same year found that over 4 hours of daily screen time increased the risk of various types of dementia and caused physical changes in the brain.

Symptoms of digital dementia may include short-term memory problems, difficulty recalling words, and trouble multitasking. Excessive screen time can also impact sleep, mood, and overall brain function.

