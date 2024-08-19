What is ‘digital dementia’? Know how excess screen time can affect your brain

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: CAS releases detailed judgement on Indian wrestler’s plea; check full verdict here

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber spotted during testing, new details revealed; will launch by…

Britain's 'Bill Gates' Mike Lynch goes missing after luxury yacht sinks off...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

Top electric scooters with largest storage capacity

Top electric scooters with largest storage capacity

9 must-watch Bollywood films to lift your mood

9 must-watch Bollywood films to lift your mood

9 popular actors who suddenly disappeared from industry

9 popular actors who suddenly disappeared from industry

ट्रक ड्राइवर सोशल मीडिया पर बना सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर सोशल मीडिया पर बना सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

7 rarest reptiles in world

7 rarest reptiles in world

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Superstar who died at 42, still earns Rs 900 crore a year decades after death; Aamir, Mithun, Shammi Kapoor copied him

Superstar who died at 42, still earns Rs 900 crore a year decades after death; Aamir, Mithun, Shammi Kapoor copied him

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

HomeViral

Viral

What is ‘digital dementia’? Know how excess screen time can affect your brain

It is crucial to consider how our technology use affects our mental health. Dementia, a broad term for a decline in memory, language, and reasoning, is linked to changes in the brain

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

What is ‘digital dementia’? Know how excess screen time can affect your brain
Image source: Pexels
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As we dive deeper into the digital era, it's crucial to consider how our technology use affects our mental health and cognitive function. Dementia, a broad term for a decline in memory, language, and reasoning, is linked to changes in the brain. Symptoms can range and affect one's daily life.

Recently, experts have discussed "digital dementia," a term coined by German neuroscientist Manfred Spitzer in 2012. Although not a formal medical diagnosis, digital dementia refers to cognitive issues arising from excessive technology use. Research suggests that overuse of technology may lead to changes similar to those seen in dementia and potentially increase the risk of developing it.

A 2022 study examined the impact of sedentary behaviours, like computer use and TV watching, on dementia risk. It found that more time spent on passive activities, such as TV watching, increased dementia risk, even if physical activity levels were high. However, using a computer, which involves more cognitive engagement, was linked to a lower risk.

Another 2023 review highlighted that excessive screen time negatively affects executive functioning and working memory in children and teens. Additionally, a large study from the same year found that over 4 hours of daily screen time increased the risk of various types of dementia and caused physical changes in the brain.

Symptoms of digital dementia may include short-term memory problems, difficulty recalling words, and trouble multitasking. Excessive screen time can also impact sleep, mood, and overall brain function.

This is not medical advice and the suggestions are based on home remedies and sciences. People should consult with a health practitioner before administering any of these tips.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Meet man, a 12-grade passout who runs company worth Rs 19453 crore, his business is…

Meet man, a 12-grade passout who runs company worth Rs 19453 crore, his business is…

Stree 2 box office collection day 4: Rajkummar, Shraddha film continues to dominate; crosses Rs 200 crore globally

Stree 2 box office collection day 4: Rajkummar, Shraddha film continues to dominate; crosses Rs 200 crore globally

DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

Kolkata rape-murder case: Police imposes prohibitory order in and around RG Kar Hospital

Kolkata rape-murder case: Police imposes prohibitory order in and around RG Kar Hospital

MORE

MOST VIEWED

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

7 rarest reptiles in world

7 rarest reptiles in world

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

6 forts in India that were never conquered

6 forts in India that were never conquered

5 best bikes for long road trips in India

5 best bikes for long road trips in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement