What is 'Death Cap Mushroom'? What makes this one of the most poisonous fungi in the world?

A woman in Australia has been found guilty of killing her mother-in-law, father-in-law and mother-in-law's sister by feeding them poisonous mushrooms.

According to Al Jazeera's report, the accused, Erin Patterson, had invited her mother-in-law, Gail Patterson; her father-in-law, Donald Patterson; and her mother-in-law's sister, Heather Wilkinson, and Heather's husband, Ian Wilkinson, for dinner on July 29, 2023.

Erin had also invited her estranged husband Simon Patterson, but he refused to come. A few hours after eating the meal, all four guests fell ill and were admitted to hospital. Of these, Gail (70 years), Donald (70) and Heather (66 years) died, while Ian survived.

Investigation revealed that poisonous death cap mushrooms were found in the food. Police arrested Erin in November 2023.

Where was it found?

The victim claimed that Erin had deliberately mixed death cap mushrooms in the food. She had collected these mushrooms from the forest after seeing their location on a website.

What is a Death cap mushroom?

Death cap mushrooms, also known as Amanita phalloides in scientific language. These are poisonous and dangerous mushrooms. They are small and light yellow or brown in colour. These mushrooms are found in Europe, Australia and North America. They contain poisons that stop the process of making DNA in the body, which can cause kidney and liver failure.

Symptoms

Within 6 to 12 hours of consuming these toxic mushrooms, symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea and stomach ache may start.

