Often, we hear news about children and teenagers dying after attempting various online viral challenges. In a similar incident, a 19-year-old US girl died after attempting a viral online trend, or online challenge known as the 'dusting' challenge on TikTok to get famous. As per AZ Family, the parents of the teenager told the local broadcast television network that she was taking part in the viral 'dusting' challenge, also known as ‘chroming.’ The girl is Renna from Arizona. Her parents also told the publication that in a short time span after she inhaled the life-threatening fumes she went into cardiac arrest.

Teen dies in US after viral challenge

After this incident, she was immediately taken to the hospital and remained in an unconscious state for almost a week after which she was declared brain dead as there was no improvement in her condition. Renna’s father, Aaron O’Rourke said that she wanted to be famous. He continued to say that his daughter used to say that he would be a famous dad, 'Just you watch.' Unfortunately, this is not under the most optimal of circumstances," he added.

On the other hand, Dana, her mother, emphasised that such trends are very dangerous and life-threatening. She also said that the substance used in this viral trend is easily accessible. There is no need for any ID proof, no age check, or anything like that. She further said that the substance is odourless. “It’s everything kids look for. They can afford it, they can get it, and it doesn’t show in Mum and Dad’s drug test,” she added.

The bereaved parents have now taken an initiative to involve themselves in social work to raise awareness about such lethal challenges and trends that claim many young lives every year.

What is ‘dusting' challenge?

Dusting or chroming is the latest TikTok trend that has gone viral on social media. This challenge or trend is very risky as it asks the participants to inhale hazardous household chemicals and substances like nail polish remover, hairspray, aerosol deodorant, lighter fluid, gasoline, paint thinners, spray paint, and permanent markers, says Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne.

These substances are lethal because, according to the American Addiction Centres, they use leads which have a short euphoric effect, and can lead to bad effects like dizziness, vomiting, cardiac arrest, and brain damage.