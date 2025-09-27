Add DNA as a Preferred Source
What is Déjà Vu and why does it happen? Know how your brain tricks you with familiar feelings

Déjà vu is a French word. It means "already seen." Simply put, it's a condition in which a person feels as if an experience or event has happened before.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

What is Déjà Vu and why does it happen? Know how your brain tricks you with familiar feelings
Why Do I Get Deja Vu So Often? Those who listen to English songs have likely heard the song "Déjà Vu," and those who don't have, have likely heard about it on some social media platform. You might be surprised to learn that we all experience déjà vu at times. Many people may wonder, "What is déjà vu?" If you haven't understood its meaning and don't fully understand the facts surrounding it, this article may prove beneficial. 

What is déjà vu?

Déjà vu is a French word. It means "already seen." Simply put, it's a condition in which a person feels as if an experience or event has happened before. This happens to all of us at times, where we feel as if we've experienced it before. Whatever we're feeling at that moment, we've already experienced it before.

Why does Deja Vu Happen?

If we believe science, a person can experience déjà vu for several reasons. According to the first theory, the "thinking and understanding" part of our brain creates this feeling of déjà vu. This happens when we're very tired or feel very relaxed. In this situation, the brain is very tired. In such situations, our brain sometimes mistakes similar words or events for old memories. This is why déjà vu occurs.

According to the second theory, our brain is like a storehouse of memories. It contains numerous compartments, storing all the good and bad memories of life. These are the very memories that shape a person's personality. In a state of déjà vu, these memories increase confusion. In such a situation, we recall a memory that resembles the present. This is why we feel as if the event has already happened.

Why do we experience déjà vu repeatedly?

As we mentioned, everyone experiences déjà vu once in a while. However, if you experience déjà vu repeatedly and for a long time, it could be due to a neurological condition called temporal lobe epilepsy. Furthermore, this condition could also be caused by a psychiatric illness. In such a case, you should immediately consult a doctor. You should not ignore this condition, thinking it is a common problem.

Overall, experiencing déjà vu is common. It's not a sign of any psychological illness. However, if you experience this frequently, you should immediately consult a doctor. In many cases, stress can also cause frequent episodes of this condition, increasing the risk of problems like migraines or anxiety.

