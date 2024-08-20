What is cute fee which IndiGo airlines is charging from its customers? Here's all you need to know

A social media user has sparked discussions on the internet after he revealed that he was charged 'cute fees' by the IndiGo Airlines.

A social media user sparked a discourse on the internet after he revealed that he was charged a 'cute fees' of Rs 50 by the IndiGo Airlines.

The 'X' user, under the name Shrayansh Singh, shared a screenshot of his airline ticket highlighting that he was charged Rs 50 as a "Cute Fee" among other types of fares by the airlines. Sharing a detailed post, the user wrote, "Dear @IndiGo6E, What is this 'Cute Fee'? Do you charge users for being cute? Or do you charge because you believe that your aeroplanes are cute?"

Dear @IndiGo6E ,



1. What is this 'Cute Fee'? Do you charge users for being cute? Or do you charge because you believe that your aeroplanes are cute?



2. What is this 'User Development Fee'? How do you develop me when I travel in your aeroplane?



3. What is this 'Aviation… pic.twitter.com/i4jWvXh6UM — Shrayansh Singh (@_shrayanshsingh) August 19, 2024

The 'X' user further asked the airlines to provide the details of the different fares charged by it.

"What is this 'User Development Fee'? How do you develop me when I travel in your aeroplane? What is this 'Aviation Security Fee'? Am I not paying taxes to the Government for ensuring my safety when I travel? Or has @MoCA_GoI outsourced aviation security to businesses? Kindly respond, because ye tum logo ka zyada ho raha hai ab. (This is becoming too much of you now)," he added.

The IndiGo Airlines, meanwhile, responded to the queries and said that "Cute Charges" refer to the Common User Terminal Equipment charge.

"It is basically the amount that is charged for the use of metal-detecting machines, escalators, and other equipments that are being used at the airport," IndiGo pionted out.

"Further, User Development Fee is the fee charged for the development and maintenance of airport infrastructure and Aviation Security Fees is fee collected by IndiGo in relation to a booking, from each customer per sector, for and on behalf of Airport operators in India," the airline further added.

Meanwhile, the post triggered several hilarious comments from the users.

A user wrote, "Now I understand why IndiGo was showing 3X the price to me—apparently, even being cute is an offense!"

"Soon enough, they'll start delaying flights even more, make us sit at the airport for over two hours, and then charge us a "chair fee" for using the seats while we wait!" another user wrote.