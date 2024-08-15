What is cost of land near Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore residence Antilia? Price will leave you in shock

In the heart of Mumbai, nestled in one of the city’s most prestigious areas, lies Antilia, the iconic 27-story residence of Mukesh Ambani. While this towering symbol of luxury is known worldwide, what remains shrouded in mystery is the astronomical cost of owning property in its vicinity.

Antilia, completed in 2010, sits on Altamount Road, a street synonymous with wealth and exclusivity. The land for this architectural marvel was acquired in 2010 for a staggering ₹21.5 crore, a figure that sparked controversy due to its connection with the Waqf Board. Today, the surrounding area has become one of the most sought-after addresses in Mumbai, with property prices that are nothing short of astonishing.

For those who dream of living near India’s richest man, the reality check begins with the price tags. A modest 2 BHK flat in the area starts at a jaw-dropping ₹6 to ₹8 crore. But that’s just the beginning—larger 4, 5, and 6 BHK flats in the neighbourhood command prices that can soar to ₹40 to ₹50 crore. These properties, often in buildings that have replaced older structures, reflect the scarcity and premium value of real estate in this elite enclave.

The allure of Antilia has undoubtedly elevated the status of Altamount Road, attracting not just curiosity but also wealthy individuals seeking to claim their stake in this luxurious neighbourhood. With the market showing no signs of slowing down, the cost of living near Mukesh Ambani continues to climb, making it clear that owning property in this part of Mumbai is a privilege only a few can afford.