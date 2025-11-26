What is Corpse Flower? Smelliest plant on Earth, whose massive bloom left flower hunter emotional; Watch viral video

Corpse Flower, also known as titan arum, is the smelliest plant on Earth that reeks of rotting flesh and death when in bloom. The plant has the largest collection of flowers (inflorescence) in the world, and its unpredictable bloom makes this enigmatic flower a popular visitor attraction.

In a once-in-a-lifetime moment, a flower hunter in Sumatra broke down after witnessing a super rare, Corpse Flower, which he had been searching for over 13 years. The unpredictable blooming spectacle, which occurs every seven to nine years and reportedly only lasts 24 to 36 hours, made for an emotional moment that has taken the internet by storm. The inflorescence opened right in front of the biologists who had trekked through dense, tiger-patrolled rainforest to reach it.

Corpse Flower's massive bloom leaves the flower hunter emotional

The rare moment was captured in a video, which has been widely circulated on the internet. Shared by the official Instagram page of Oxford University, the caption read, "Rafflesia hasseltii: A plant seen more by tigers than people. Yesterday, Dr Chris Thorogood (@illustratingbotanist) from @oxfordbga was part of a team – including Septian Andriki (@bujangpalala44), who’s also in the video – that trekked day and night through tiger-patrolled Sumatran rainforests (an island in Indonesia) to find Rafflesia hasseltii. Few people have ever seen this flower, and the team, incredibly, witnessed it open by night."

Commenting on the video, a user reacted, "They are the chosen ones!" Another user said, "Don't know what's this is called, but a fan of this emotion button." "This is absolutely incredible! I love the passion and enthusiasm...we should all feel this connected to our beautiful planet," added another user. Watch video here:

What is Corpse Flower?



Corpse Flower, also known as titan arum, is the smelliest plant on Earth that reeks of rotting flesh and death when in bloom. The plant has the largest collection of flowers (inflorescence) in the world, and its unpredictable bloom makes this enigmatic flower a popular visitor attraction. It is native to the rainforests of Western Sumatra, Indonesia, and is listed as 'endangered' on the International Union for Conservations of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Plants. Dung beetles, flesh flies and other carnivorous insects, which typically eat dead flesh, are the primary pollinators of this type of flower. The corpse flower's smell and the dark burgundy colour are meant to imitate a dead animal to attract these insects.

According to reports, the first corpse flower itself grows to around 10 to 15 feet (3 to 4.6 meters). According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the tallest bloom was a corpse flower that measured 10 feet 2.25 inches (3.1 m) tall. It bloomed on June 18, 2010, at Winnipesaukee Orchids in Gilford, New Hampshire.