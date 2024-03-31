What is ‘Click here’? Unveiling the viral trend sweeping X

Users on X are puzzled by a sudden surge of 'click here' posts featuring a simple image with a downward arrow.

Since Saturday evening, X has witnessed an influx of thousands of posts sporting a simple yet enigmatic image: a stark white background embellished with the phrase "click here" in bold black font, accompanied by a diagonally downward pointing arrow. This curious trend has left a multitude of users scratching their heads, wondering about its significance. Are you among those perplexed by the sudden surge of "click here" posts inundating your timeline?

The crux of the matter lies in the nature of the "Click here" trend. The elusive answer lies in the placement of the diagonally downward arrow, which cleverly directs attention to the "alt text" section. This feature, integral to platforms like X, enables users to provide a textual description for the images they upload. Such descriptions play a crucial role in aiding visually impaired individuals, facilitating comprehension through text-to-speech recognition and Braille translation.

It's worth noting that these photo descriptions, as part of the alt text feature, can span up to 420 characters. This functionality was first introduced on X back in 2016, with the platform emphasizing its commitment to making content accessible to a diverse audience.

Reactions from X Users to the "Click Here" Phenomenon have been diverse, with individuals from various backgrounds expressing their curiosity. Politicians and influencers alike have joined the fray, contributing to the buzz surrounding the trend.

Even political parties haven't remained immune to the allure of the "Click here" wave. The BJP, in anticipation of the forthcoming Lok Sabha election, seized the opportunity by sharing a "Click here" post. Within the alt text section of its post, the party conveyed its message in Hindi: "Phir ek baar Modi sarkar" (Modi government once again).

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) utilized the trend to promote its upcoming mega rally scheduled for Sunday, March 31. Their "Click here" post, devoid of any additional textual description, urged followers to attend the event at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi with the message, "Come to Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to save the country."

The enigmatic "Click here" trend continues to intrigue and captivate users on X, leaving many eagerly anticipating its next evolution or revelation.