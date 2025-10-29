What is China’s hotpot bath? Visitors soak in a gigantic soup which contains..., inspired by...

China has an array of unique attractions and one of which that it offers is a bizarre “hotpot baths”. It offers this special bath for its visitors to elevate the traditional hot spring experience. there is a separate area dedicated to this immersive experience in many restaurants, hotels.

Unlike its rigid reputation, China has an array of unique attractions and one of which that it offers is a bizarre “hotpot baths”. In a whole new and refreshing experience, China offers this special bath for its visitors, which elevates the traditional hot spring experience. Through these bathhouses, visitors are offered a gigantic chilli pepper “soup”, inspired by the principles of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), in which they can immerse themselves.

In contrast to the water pools where tourists cool themselves down, these soup pools offer a truly unique experience, which has been upgraded by a resort in Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province, by introducing a two-tone soup pool, making the experience more appealing.

In Chinese restaurants, customers are offered the yuan yang hotpot, which means Mandarin duck hotpot, that includes a pot that has two sections to accommodate two broths of different tastes, allowing diners to indulge in different tastes and even choose their favourite ones.

According to mainland media outlet Daxiang News, there is a separate area dedicated to this immersive experience in many restaurants, hotels and resorts. In the resort in Harbin, a 5-metre-wide, visually stunning round hot spring is divided into vibrant red and white pools with different coloured bell peppers and all kinds of chillies immersed in it. It can be viewed as a huge version of the popular two-sided hotpot utensil.

The red pool contains not just the chilli peppers, but eggplants and cabbage as well, similar to the spicy soup broth. On the other hand, the white pool contains milk, red dates and goji berries, exactly like a clear soup.