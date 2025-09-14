Add DNA as a Preferred Source
What is Charlie Kirk Act? Donald Trump shares viral video demanding media accountability; Netizens suggest...

Social media is flooding with demands for media accountability and calling for a ‘Charlie Kirk Act’. This has now taken a significant turn after it reached the US President, who shared a viral video on his X handle, Truth Social, of a woman calling for an act to hold the media accountable.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 07:07 AM IST

What is Charlie Kirk Act? Donald Trump shares viral video demanding media accountability; Netizens suggest...
Donald Trump has shared video demanding Charlie Kirk Act.
After a high-profile murder of US President Donald Trump’s aide, Charlie Kirk, social media is flooding with demands for media accountability and calling for a ‘Charlie Kirk Act’. This has now taken a big turn after it reached the US President, who has shared a viral video on his X handle, Truth Social, of a woman asking for the revival of a Cold War-era law to hold media accountable. The woman, Ellie May, can also be seen suggesting that the act should be named after Charlie Kirk to honour him and be called ‘Charlie Kirk Act’.

Social media users started an online campaign to push for this demand, the petition for which has garnered over 5,000 signatures in the first 13 hours.

What is the Charlie Kirk Act demand?

In TikToker Ellie May’s viral video, she blamed mainstream media, along with social media platforms, for spreading propaganda, conspiracy theories, and false claims that spread confusion after Kirk’s death. These propaganda and theories also included AI-generated images and fake posts regarding the suspect that quickly became viral online. She claimed that such false claims could destroy reputations and endanger lives.

The woman further argued that Donald Trump should do something to make it ‘impossible’ for the media to make false claims to the Americans, saying that this has led to ‘anarchy’. “Because of their constant lies, a man lost his life over it. Because of their constant hateful rhetoric of calling him a fascist, a Nazi, and a white supremacist, and a bigot – the same things they called you – this man is dead,” Ellie May said in the TikTok video that Trump shared.

In her petition, May asked for heavy fines for media companies and tech platforms that are called out for making useless accusations or censoring information according to their own discretion. “Each violation should be subject to a fine amounting to at least 35 percent of the company’s value,” she wrote. Her demand was for accountability for both media and online creators.

What is the Smith-Mundt Act?

Ellie May talks about the Smith-Mundt Act in her video, which she demands be renamed to Charlie Kirk Act. According to the US government, “The US Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948, popularly referred to as the ‘Smith-Mundt Act,’ specifies the terms in which the US government can engage in public diplomacy.”

Some of the provisions of the 1948 Act were “the creation of an information service to disseminate abroad information about the United States, its people, and policies. A major vehicle to achieve this objective was the development of the international broadcasting station, Voice of America (VOA).”

Many online users have been demanding this act, and petitions have surfaced to make this happen.  

