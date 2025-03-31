Pakistani actress recently mimicked the famous Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab's Eid reporting style with which his popularity resurged. However, have you ever thought where the real Chand Nawab is and what is he currently doing? Check here.

Mahira Khan delighted fans with a humorous take on Chand Nawab's (Pakistani Journalist) viral reporting video. On Eid, she posted a fun video on Instagram that amused her followers.

Wearing a red salwar suit, Mahira stood at a railway station, mimicking the famous Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab's Eid reporting. Like the original clip, where Chand Nawab was interrupted, Mahira faced a similar situation when a stranger walked in front of her camera. Her reaction was hilarious as she recreated the journalist’s frustrated expressions.

Taking to the Instgram she posted the video with caption, "Eid aaney waali hai aur Train station pe shoot thi - Chaand Nawab toh banta hai (Eid is coming in a few days and we had a shoot at the train station so the Chand Nawab recreation is a must).”

This is not the first time when someone has cpied Pak journalist Chand Nawab's reporting style. In the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character was inspired by Chand Nawab.

However, have you ever thought where the real Chand Nawab is and what is he currently doing?

Where is Pak Journalist Chand Nawab?

Chand Nawab is currently working with ARY News, a popular Pakistani news channel. He has also acted in dramas produced by AJ and Hum Drama. Additionally, he has appeared in commercials for brands like KFC, Easy Paisa, BATA shoes, and Service Shoes.

His popularity resurged in 2016 after his viral video inspired Kabir Khan to create Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character in the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Nawazuddin Siddiqui recreated Chand Nawab's railway station scene, causing the original video to go viral again, with millions of views worldwide.

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia. The film, which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was a box office success, earning ₹281.45 crore globally. The actor's latest appearance was in The Legend of Maula Jatt, the highest-grossing Punjabi film.