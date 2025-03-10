Anand noted that AI can summarise complex concepts within minutes, allowing faculty to prepare MBA lectures in just a day. While this efficiency is remarkable, it also raises concerns for educators

The future of education is undergoing a massive transformation, with Generative AI (Gen AI) leading the way. Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2025, Bharat N Anand, Vice Provost for Advances in Learning at Harvard University, discussed how AI is reshaping education, redefining teaching, and changing the way students learn.

"Technology has always played a role in education," Anand said. "While it took decades for radio and the internet to become mainstream, chatbots have transformed communication in just 2.5 years."

At Harvard, AI-powered tools like ChatGPT are already making an impact. According to an India Today report, Anand noted that AI can summarise complex concepts within minutes, allowing faculty to prepare MBA lectures in just a day. While this efficiency is remarkable, it also raises concerns for educators.

Interestingly, while 35% of professors use AI in their courses, only 5% of students actively incorporate it into their studies. "Students are ahead of the game and are using AI wisely," Anand revealed.

With AI capable of answering questions, creating content, and even mimicking conversations, what happens to teachers? Anand believes that professors must transition from being information providers to mentors. "The essence of education has always been communication and skill development. AI does not replace teaching—it forces us to rethink how we teach."

One of the biggest challenges, he pointed out, is teaching empathy. "We are not prioritizing social education at home or in schools. AI can enhance engagement, but it cannot replace human connection."

While AI is leveling the playing field, access to quality education remains a challenge. "A dull lecture is worse than no lecture," Anand said.

Despite skepticism, Anand urged educators and students to embrace AI wisely. "There’s no perfect fix for misinformation, but ignoring AI is the biggest mistake we can make."