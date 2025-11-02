What is Beaver Supermoon 2025? When and where to see this year’s biggest full moon in India

KING: Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand's film is 'copy' of THIS classic french film, even Bobby Deol remade it with..., netizens react
November’s supermoon will light up the night sky as the moon reaches its closest point to Earth this year. Appearing up to 14% larger and 30% brighter, this celestial event can slightly affect tides. No equipment is needed, making it perfect for skywatchers to enjoy from home.
Skywatchers are in for a treat this Wednesday night as the moon makes its closest approach to Earth for the year, creating a stunning supermoon. During this event, the moon will appear slightly larger and brighter than usual, offering a rare celestial spectacle for those with clear skies.
The moon's orbit around Earth isn't perfectly circular, which means its distance from our planet changes as it orbits. When a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest point to Earth, called perigee, it results in a supermoon. According to NASA, a supermoon can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter compared to the faintest full moons.
This month’s supermoon is particularly special because it is the second of three supermoons in 2025 and the closest one of the year. The moon will approach Earth at just under 222,000 miles (357,000 kilometres), bringing it closer than any other full moon this year.
Supermoons can slightly influence tide patterns due to the moon's proximity to Earth. However, astronomer Lawrence Wasserman from Lowell Observatory notes that while the tides may be a bit higher, the difference is minimal and not likely to be noticeable for most people.
Good news for casual skywatchers: no special equipment is needed to enjoy the supermoon, as long as the skies are clear. However, the size difference between a supermoon and a regular full moon can be hard to notice with the naked eye. Shannon Schmoll, director of Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University, explains that the difference is most noticeable when comparing supermoon photos to other full moon images.
Yes, the Beaver Moon will be visible in India, appearing brightest on the evening of November 5, 2025, after moonrise. It will be visible throughout the night, with the supermoon reaching its peak illumination at 6:49 pm IST (13:19 UTC).
While November's supermoon is the closest, it’s not the only one this year. The first supermoon occurred in October, making the moon look slightly larger than usual, and there will be a final supermoon in December, marking the last lunar event of the year.
Whether you're an avid astronomer or just someone who enjoys stargazing, November’s supermoon is a chance to witness one of the most beautiful natural phenomena. As long as the skies are clear, it’s the perfect opportunity to step outside, look up, and marvel at the glow of the supermoon.