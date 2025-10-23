FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
What is aquamation? The new cremation method people are choosing abroad

In this process, the human body is dissolved in a solution of water and potassium hydroxide under controlled heat and pressure.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 07:52 PM IST

What is aquamation? The new cremation method people are choosing abroad
In a world of growing awareness of climate change and environmental impacts, a centuries-old tradition is undergoing a shift. Aquamation, also known as water cremation, alkaline hydrolysis, or resomation, is gaining attention as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional funeral practices.

In this process, the human body is dissolved in a solution of water and potassium hydroxide under controlled heat and pressure. The body is placed in a stainless steel pressure vessel, where a mixture of 95% water and 5% potassium hydroxide is injected.

The temperature is maintained at approximately 150 degrees Celsius, and the pressure at 10-20 atmospheres. Over a period of 3-16 hours, soft tissues decompose into a sterile liquid containing amino acids, sugars, peptides, and salts, while bones are reduced to powder, which is dried, roasted, and then ground into ashes, much like traditional cremation.

Proponents emphasise its environmental benefits. Unlike traditional cremation, which emits approximately 1.5 tons of carbon dioxide per body and consumes approximately 400 liters of fuel, aquamation uses minimal electricity and only 100 liters of water, reducing energy consumption by approximately 90%.

The process is also faster than burial, which can take years to fully decompose, and does not emit any harmful gases. The Canadian Cremation Association estimates that cremation reduces greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 35%.

Watch the viral video:

 

 

This method has already attracted considerable international attention. South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, known for his environmental protection, adopted aquamation in 2022. The practice is legal in 28 US states and is rapidly being adopted in countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The market for aquamation for pets, reflecting its growing popularity, was valued at $845 million in 2024 and is projected to double by 2033.

However, the path to water cremation in India remains complex. Traditional cremation dominates Hindu funeral practices, contributing significantly to pollution. In Delhi alone, approximately 20,000 tons of wood are burned annually for cremations. Religious and cultural norms remain a major obstacle; Hindu customs associate fire cremation with the liberation of the soul, while Muslims and Christians generally prefer burial. Currently, water cremation is not legally permitted in the country.

Nevertheless, the government and environmental organizations are beginning to explore greener alternatives. The Ministry of Environment has discussed "green burial" methods, including aquamation, in 2023, and pilot projects are being considered in Kerala and Maharashtra.

Also read: 18-year-old Indian-origin student passes away due to cardiac arrest during Diwali celebration in Dubai

 

