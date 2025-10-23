What is aquamation? The new cremation method people are choosing abroad

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to halt oil imports from Russia due to...; India's PSUs to keep buying via...
THIS star India cricketer reveals he once fell at people's feet for..., he is...
'When you drop...': Shubman Gill's blunt take after losing first ODI series as India captain
Sridhar Vembu's Zoho launches UPI app, integrated with Arattai, it has features like...; check details
Women in Delhi can now work night shift at shops; here's what new govt rules say
Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana's sensational 2025 continues, breaks multiple records with century against New Zealand
This country makes sure everyone has place to live; its is located in...
Does Smriti Mandhana earn as much as Virat Kohli? Breaking down salary difference between India's women and men cricketers
Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja says his white jeans turned completely red after accidental gun shot: 'I was the one who...'
Amar Kaushik reveals why Aneet Padda has been picked to lead MHCU's next film Shakti Shalini: 'When we saw Saiyaara...'
VIRAL
In this process, the human body is dissolved in a solution of water and potassium hydroxide under controlled heat and pressure.
In a world of growing awareness of climate change and environmental impacts, a centuries-old tradition is undergoing a shift. Aquamation, also known as water cremation, alkaline hydrolysis, or resomation, is gaining attention as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional funeral practices.
In this process, the human body is dissolved in a solution of water and potassium hydroxide under controlled heat and pressure. The body is placed in a stainless steel pressure vessel, where a mixture of 95% water and 5% potassium hydroxide is injected.
The temperature is maintained at approximately 150 degrees Celsius, and the pressure at 10-20 atmospheres. Over a period of 3-16 hours, soft tissues decompose into a sterile liquid containing amino acids, sugars, peptides, and salts, while bones are reduced to powder, which is dried, roasted, and then ground into ashes, much like traditional cremation.
Proponents emphasise its environmental benefits. Unlike traditional cremation, which emits approximately 1.5 tons of carbon dioxide per body and consumes approximately 400 liters of fuel, aquamation uses minimal electricity and only 100 liters of water, reducing energy consumption by approximately 90%.
The process is also faster than burial, which can take years to fully decompose, and does not emit any harmful gases. The Canadian Cremation Association estimates that cremation reduces greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 35%.
This method has already attracted considerable international attention. South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, known for his environmental protection, adopted aquamation in 2022. The practice is legal in 28 US states and is rapidly being adopted in countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The market for aquamation for pets, reflecting its growing popularity, was valued at $845 million in 2024 and is projected to double by 2033.
However, the path to water cremation in India remains complex. Traditional cremation dominates Hindu funeral practices, contributing significantly to pollution. In Delhi alone, approximately 20,000 tons of wood are burned annually for cremations. Religious and cultural norms remain a major obstacle; Hindu customs associate fire cremation with the liberation of the soul, while Muslims and Christians generally prefer burial. Currently, water cremation is not legally permitted in the country.
Nevertheless, the government and environmental organizations are beginning to explore greener alternatives. The Ministry of Environment has discussed "green burial" methods, including aquamation, in 2023, and pilot projects are being considered in Kerala and Maharashtra.
Also read: 18-year-old Indian-origin student passes away due to cardiac arrest during Diwali celebration in Dubai