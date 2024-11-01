A bike-borne man, who was reportedly carrying an 'onion bomb' for Diwali, was killed after the firecrackers accidentally exploded near a temple in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to a report by India TV, the accident occurred as the bike hit a pothole, causing it to fall and get caught in a dangerous flame. Moreover, six others have sustained injuries in the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Sudhakar. The injured, meanwhile, are undergoing a treatment at a hospital.

CCTV footage captures incident

The CCTV footage, which has now gone viral, showed the deceased and a man riding the pillion along a narrow road before the explosion engulfs the bike. Suddenly, the explosion sent a huge cloud of smoke, causing panic among the people nearby.

A heartbreaking CCTV footage has emerged from Andhra Pradesh where a bike carrying an 'onion' bomb exploded. In this accident, a scooter rider d!ed, while 6 people were injured.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter. More details are awaited.

What is an onion bomb?

An onion bomb is a powerful cracker, which is available in the shape of an onion. It floods the market during Diwali due to its ability to produce high-decibel bang along with a flash, equal to that of an IED or a small dynamite.

However, many have issued an warning against the firecracker, as its devastating explosion is a threat to lives.