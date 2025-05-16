US President Trump announced over USD 200 billion in commercial deals between the United States and the United Arab Emirates--bringing the total of investment agreements in the Gulf region to over USD 2 trillion.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosted a grand cultural welcome for US President Donald Trump on the last stop of his three-nation Gulf visit. A video of Al-Ayyala, which is a traditional Emirati dance, went viral when he arrived at Qasr Al Watan, the UAE’s presidential palace, drawing attention from watchers on social media.

A video shows Donald Trump walking past two rows of hundreds of women at the United Arab Emirates presidential palace, Qasr Al Watan. They have long, dark hair and are dressed in flowing white dresses. As the US president passes by, the women dramatically flip their hair to the rhythms of the drums played by the men behind them.

Al-Ayyala is popular in the United Arab Emirates and northwest Oman, according to a UNESCO evaluation. The dancers sing poetry and play drums as accompaniment to this traditional dance.

To simulate a battle, men carry swords or bamboo rods and stand in two ranks facing each other. Synchronizing their swords and heads with the beat of the music, they move back and forth.

Women take part in dancing in the United Arab Emirates, standing in front wearing traditional wear. While music is being played, they swing their hair from side to side.

Al-Ayyala is most commonly danced at weddings. Al-Ayyala is also danced during festive celebrations by individuals in the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman. "Al-Ayyala is inclusive of all ages, genders, and social classes," the paper observes.

Trump arrived in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, following earlier visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar as part of his tour of the Middle East. He was received at Abu Dhabi International Airport by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

As per the White House, Boeing and GE Aerospace secured a USD 14.5 billion commitment from Etihad Airways to invest in 28 American-made Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft powered by GE engines.

With the inclusion of the next-generation 777X in its fleet plan, the investment deepens the longstanding commercial aviation partnership between the UAE and the United States, fueling American manufacturing, driving exports, and supporting 60,000 US jobs.

