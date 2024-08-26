Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mohammad Yunus-led Bangladesh government suspends 2 diplomats in India due to...

What is a polygraph test? How is it different from a Narco test? Know here

Billionaire Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company set to open Rs 8350000000 IPO on...; check details

Kerala govt 'protecting' perpetrators of sexual assault in Malayalam cinema, says Leader of Opposition Satheesan

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for flash flood in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh till this day; check forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mohammad Yunus-led Bangladesh government suspends 2 diplomats in India due to...

Mohammad Yunus-led Bangladesh government suspends 2 diplomats in India due to...

What is a polygraph test? How is it different from a Narco test? Know here

What is a polygraph test? How is it different from a Narco test? Know here

Billionaire Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company set to open Rs 8350000000 IPO on...; check details

Billionaire Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company set to open Rs 8350000000 IPO on...; check details

 From Sandwich to Margarita: Seven foods named after real people 

 From Sandwich to Margarita: Seven foods named after real people 

From Narendra Modi to Virat Kohli: Here are seven Indian Instagram stars 

From Narendra Modi to Virat Kohli: Here are seven Indian Instagram stars 

9 actors who died due to heart attacks

9 actors who died due to heart attacks

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

This actress gained 30kg after being bedridden, was body shamed, felt 'life was over', came back with Rs 400-crore film

This actress gained 30kg after being bedridden, was body shamed, felt 'life was over', came back with Rs 400-crore film

HomeViral

Viral

What is a polygraph test? How is it different from a Narco test? Know here

Although both are employed in the process of gaining information from people, they work under different principles and serve different purposes

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 05:52 PM IST

What is a polygraph test? How is it different from a Narco test? Know here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the realm of forensic science, two tests often come into focus when discussing methods to uncover the truth: these include the polygraph test and the narco test. Although both are employed in the process of gaining information from people, they work under different principles and serve different purposes. Take a closer look at what each test involves and how it is different from others.

Polygraph Test

A polygraph test also referred to as a lie detector test is a process that involves the monitoring of physiological responses of a person when he or she is asked a series of questions. The test mainly measures pulse, blood pressure, breathing, and skin response. The assumption is that while telling a lie, the human body will show signs that are different from when he or she is telling the truth.

How it Works: -

Preparation: Before the test, the examiner explains the process and ensures the subject understands the questions.

Questioning: The subject is then asked a series of questions, some of which are control questions to establish a baseline.

Analysis: The physiological data collected is analyzed to determine if the subject's responses indicate deception.

Narco Test

Narco test, on the other hand, is a test whereby certain drugs are administered to the subject to compel the subject to speak since the drugs tend to lower the subject’s inhibitions. This method is less frequent and can be considered unethical as well as it often results in false confessions.

How it Works:

Administration: A narco test typically involves administering a drug such as sodium pentothal or scopolamine to the subject.

Interrogation: Once the drug takes effect, the subject is questioned by an investigator.

Recording: The entire process is usually recorded to capture any statements made by the subject.

Key Differences

1. Methodology: -

Polygraph: Measures physiological responses to detect deception. 

Narco Test: Uses drugs to reduce inhibitions and elicit information.

2. Accuracy: -

Polygraph: While not foolproof, polygraph tests are generally considered more reliable than narco tests. However, their accuracy can be influenced by various factors, including the skill of the examiner and the subject's emotional state.

Narco Test: The accuracy of narco tests is highly questionable due to the potential for false confessions and the influence of the drug on the subject's mental state.

3. Ethical Considerations:

Polygraph: Generally considered less invasive and more ethical.

Narco Test: Raises significant ethical concerns due to the use of drugs to manipulate the subject.

Polygraph and narco tests are both considered tools that are used in the investigative processes but these two tests are quite different in terms of the techniques, efficiency, and legal issues. Compared to polygraph tests, narco tests are less common and are surrounded by some controversies. It is therefore important to understand these differences to better grasp the nature of forensic science and the ethical issues that pertain to truth-seeking endeavours.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Asian man who overtook Mukesh Ambani in richest person’s list, not Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, he is…

Meet Asian man who overtook Mukesh Ambani in richest person’s list, not Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, he is…

Big Update: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project speeds up, set to launch on...

Big Update: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project speeds up, set to launch on...

Meet man, son of a camel-cart puller, secured 12 government jobs in 6 years including UPSC, he is now...

Meet man, son of a camel-cart puller, secured 12 government jobs in 6 years including UPSC, he is now...

Haryana Elections 2024: Will JJP join hands with BJP for upcoming polls? Party chief Dushyant Chautala says...

Haryana Elections 2024: Will JJP join hands with BJP for upcoming polls? Party chief Dushyant Chautala says...

KL Rahul makes 'important announcement' after retirement rumors

KL Rahul makes 'important announcement' after retirement rumors

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement