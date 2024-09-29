Twitter
Rakul Preet Singh walks out after reporter questions her about accusations on Vashu Bhagnani at IIFA 2024, watch

Meet singer who sang bhajans at 6, struggled for 8 years, then became star; only one to beat Talyor Swift, BTS, Beyonce

What India imports most from Israel? How trade ties between two nations have grown over years

Arshad Warsi breaks his silence after facing backlash for calling Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'I spoke about...'

This is the most expensive thing ever made by humans, price will leave you shocked, it is...

What India imports most from Israel? How trade ties between two nations have grown over years

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, trade between India and Israel has expanded significantly

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

What India imports most from Israel? How trade ties between two nations have grown over years
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his recent address at the United Nations framed Iran as the main source of conflict in West Asia. On Saturday, Netanyahu used two maps, where one map showed Egypt, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, and India in green, which he described as a "blessing" of development. In contrast, another map marked Iran and several other nations in black, calling them a "curse" due to Iran's influence.

With this recent development, let's have a look at India-Israel ties.

Strengthening India-Israel trade relations

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, trade between India and Israel has expanded significantly. In the 2022-23 financial year, trade between the two countries reached $10.7 billion, excluding defence. This marks a substantial rise from the $200 million recorded in 1992. Over the past few years alone, trade has nearly doubled.

According to Indian Express, India exported $8.45 billion worth of goods to Israel in 2022-23, while its imports from Israel stood at $2.3 billion. 

Major Indian exports include diesel, diamonds, and aviation fuel, with diesel and diamonds accounting for 78% of the total. Other exports include Basmati rice and wheat, while imports from Israel include space equipment, potassium chloride, and mechanical appliances.

Israel is India's second-largest trading partner in Asia and the 32nd largest globally, further cementing their economic relationship.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
