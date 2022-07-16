Search icon
'What if they keep me hostage, demand something from Modi Ji': Rakhi Sawant gets invited to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Rakhi Sawant's video was shared on Instagram by paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 08:46 AM IST

Rakhi Sawant is one celebrity who speaks what is on her mind, whether it is about a political situation or celeb gossip. On Friday, Rakhi was spotted by the paparazzi outside a gym in Andheri. While speaking to them, Rakhi revealed that she got an offer from a casino in Colombo but she is scared to accept it because of the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Rakhi's video was shared on Instagram by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. 

In the video, Rakhi said, "I have just received an offer from Bally’s Casino in Colombo, Sri Lanka. But right now, Sri Lankan Prime Minister has fled the country. There are riots happening within the country. I am so scared and I am wondering whether I should go or not. There’s an economic war happening in Sri Lanka. What if they keep me hostage and demand something from Modi Ji (India PM Narendra Modi)? Modi Ji will have to give India’s entire wealth to Sri Lanka. Modi Ji can do anything for me. I am the Kohinoor diamond of India. Am I not?" 

Rakhi later also reacted to the reports of Salman Khan raising his pay to host Bigg Boss 16. She said, "Bigg Boss is the No. 1 show and it works only because of Salman Khan. The contestants fear only Salman Khan. If there is any other anchor, the contestants won’t be frightened. Even I am scared of him. So, even if he asks 10 times more remuneration, it would be less."

Rakhi, who has previously been a contestant on Bigg Boss, said that she doesn't mind participating in the show again. Rakhi said, "Why not? If Salman Khan calls me and Adil, then why won’t we go?"

