What happens if a baby is born in space? Scientist explains

Full-term pregnancy and childbirth in space worries experts as the space agencies gear up for manned missions to Mars. In a round-trip to Mars, which could take as long as nine months, conception might be difficult for noted scientists. Due to microgravity, the embryo implants can be difficult, but once they happen, the pregnancy could likely proceed smoothly. However, scientists warn that childbirth in space would be significantly more complicated considering the zero-gravity environment.

Scientist Arun V Holden, in his recent research, found that delivery and infant care would be tough with fluids and people floating without gravity. While the positioning and feeding would become a daunting task in space. The foetus will experience a microgravity-like environment in the womb, with amniotic fluid, which is neutrally buoyant. The micro-gravity-like environment will cushion and suspend the foetus, similar to the weightlessness astronauts feel in space. Holden says gravity is not the problem; the cosmic rays pose a threat. The rays with high-energy particles are dense and travel at the speed of light through space. It can damage cells when they collide with the human body. The exposure to these rays would have lasting effects on both mother and foetus in deep space missions.



Reportedly, the initial weeks of pregnancy will be super critical as embryonic cells are rapidly dividing, migrating, and forming tissues. The first month post-fertilisation is especially vulnerable to cosmic radiation. However, if it happens, it might cause a miscarriage that goes unnoticed. As pregnancy progresses, with the fetus and uterus growing rapidly can become a larger target for cosmic rays.

A cosmic ray hit to the uterine muscle could lead to premature labour. Further, the baby born in space is susceptible to facing unique developmental challenges owing to microgravity. The zero-gravity environment is likely to interfere with the development of postural reflexes and coordination. The child’s ability to learn essential motor skills like lifting its head, sitting up, crawling, and walking will also be affected.

The cosmic radiation affecting childbirth doesn’t stop there, but would still affect the baby’s brain, and prolonged exposure would cause permanent damage, affecting cognition, memory, behaviour, and long-term health. In a nutshell, having a baby in space is theoretically possible; however, there are numerous challenges to overcome, becoming a super complex issue.