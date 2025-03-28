What comes after death? This question has revolved around us for centuries! Yet, there's no on-point answer to it. Meanwhile, a woman's experience on after-life has left many bewildered, sparking curiosity.

Pam Reynolds Lowery, a native of United States' Georgia, recollected her extraordinary experience of "nearly dying" on an operation table. She shared that she was able to observe things happening around her and that she made conversations with the spirits of her grandmother and uncle.

Her story, though hard to believe, is something that will leave you puzzled! As per a report by News 18, Pam underwent brain surgery at the age of 35. This complex procedure involved anaesthesia and substantially lowering her body temperature.

During the seven-hour-long operation, Pam experienced something that is "out of this world".

She could hear doctors drilling a hole into her skull!

In an interview with National Public Radio (NPR), Pam recounted that she could hear the doctor drilling a hole into her skull. Moreover, she also claimed that she had had conversations with the spirits of her grandmother and uncle, who were guiding her throughout the procedure.

Although she did not want to return to life, things happened in an exact opposite manner. The doctors successfully conducted the operation. As per her claims, she was pushed back to life by the spirit of her uncle.

