What happened when a Kanpur shop announced Rs 16 clothes for 16 minutes? Viral video captures the chaos

A Rs 16 clothes-for-16-minutes offer at a Kanpur shop drew a massive crowd, as scenes outside quickly turned chaotic, with videos going viral.

A clothing shop in Kanpur's Alam Market in the Anwarganj locality drew thousands of buyers on Saturday evening, leading to a stampede-like situation in the area. This was because of an offer where customers could buy any clothing item for just Rs 16 during the first 16 minutes after midnight on August 16. Yes, you read it right! The offer was even promoted heavily on social media, due to which a huge crowd gathered outside the store at around 11 pm on August 15.

Rs 16 offer attracted massive crowd

Rais Alam, owner of the store named Alam Mart in the Alam Market, promoted this special birthday offer on Instagram and Facebook. Soon after the news of the offer went viral, thousands of buyers started gathering outside the store before the commencement of the offer, causing heavy traffic and a jam-packed surrounding area. The situation became challenging as people waited for the promised discount window.

The shop owner also uploaded several videos on his Instagram handle wherein a large crowd could be seen outside his shop.

Shop was closed as situation went out of hands

As the crowd kept increasing, the shop was reportedly closed to prevent more people from entering. It also led to arguments between the shop employees and people from the crowd.

Later, police teams from Anwarganj and nearby stations were called after the situation became out of control. Officers used mild force to disperse the crowd and eventually restored order in the area.

Meanwhile, police also registered a case against the store operators, Mohammad Alam, Rais Alam, and Salman Alam, along with others. The accused have been booked over allegations of disturbing public order.