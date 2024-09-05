What does the O stand for in O'clock? Know its meaning

The "o" in "o'clock" stands for "of the" a contraction from a historical phrase.

o'clock history: The phrase "o'clock" is a common part of everyday English, used by millions to tell time. However, the meaning behind the "o" in "o'clock" has recently intrigued many people, leading to a lot of online discussion and curiosity.

A user on the social media platform Threads recently asked, "What’s the meaning of ‘O’ in o'clock?" This question sparked various guesses, with some suggesting that "o" could stand for "zero," "Omega," or even "oida," a Viennese term for "old person." However, the true origin of the "o" is rooted in historical language use.

The "o" in "o'clock" is actually a shortened form of the phrase "of the clock." In the past, when clocks were a relatively new invention, people would refer to the time by saying things like "3 of the clock" to differentiate it from other methods of timekeeping, such as sundials. Over time, this phrase was simplified, and "of the clock" became "o'clock," with the "of the" condensed into the letter "o."

This explanation is supported by sources such as the Britannica Dictionary, which clarifies that the apostrophe in "o'clock" represents the contraction of "of the clock."

Interestingly, the "o" in "o'clock" isn't the only common phrase with a hidden meaning. Another well-known term with an intriguing origin is "OK." According to Merriam-Webster, in the 1820s and 1830s, humorists began deliberately misspelling words to mimic an uneducated, rustic manner of speaking. The phrase "all correct" was humorously written as "oll korrect," which was then shortened to "OK." This playful abbreviation has remained a standard part of the English language ever since.

