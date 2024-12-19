As the video circulated online, social media users quickly began speculating about the new look, with many wondering whether this was a part of a makeover ahead of his upcoming second term.

A new video of US President-elect Donald Trump has sparked widespread attention on social media, featuring the former president with a noticeably different hairstyle. The video, filmed at his private property, the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, shows Trump warmly greeting a crowd of admirers who can be heard cheering enthusiastically.

As the video circulated online, social media users quickly began speculating about the new look, with many wondering whether this was a part of a makeover ahead of his upcoming second term. Trump, who won the 2024 US presidential election with 295 electoral votes, is set to take office once again on January 20, 2025.

This marks a historic moment as Trump becomes the first president in over a century to serve non-consecutive terms, following in the footsteps of Grover Cleveland, who was re-elected in 1892. At 78 years old, Trump also made history as the oldest person ever elected to the US presidency, as well as the first former president convicted of a felony to make a political comeback.