'What creativity': UP Police gets creative with ‘Sayyara’ twist to highlight road safety

The Uttar Pradesh police issued funny advice on road safety in a post on X, which featured a scene from Ahaan Panday and Anit Padda's film Saiyaara.

To make the post even more interesting, UP police edited a scene from the film 'Saiyaara' to give a message about road safety, in which the lead actors of the film are seen wearing helmets on the road. The caption of the post reads,

"Helmets pehla, saiyyara ko bhi pehla, warna roman se bhi roadmap badal sakta hai. Mohabbat mein safety jaroori hai."

Many social media users were impressed with the UP police's Saiyaara style awareness post.

Have a look here

Social media reaction

"We must appreciate the creativity of UP police," said one user, while another added, "What creativity."

Another user said, "Gotta give credit to UP police. They came up with something out of nowhere."

About the film

Mohit Suri directed 'Saiyaara', which was released on July 18, and it has broken all records at the box office. The film has earned more than Rs 200 crore so far.

