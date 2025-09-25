What came first, chicken or egg? Science has the answer

Science.org recently explained how evolutionary biology provides important clues.

For hundreds of years, people have debated this traditional question: which came first, the chicken or the egg? It's a perplexing puzzle because chickens come from eggs, but chickens lay eggs. This perplexing problem has no clear starting point, making it one of the greatest mysteries.

Although it may seem impossible to answer, Science.org recently explained how evolutionary biology provides important clues. By studying how eggs and chickens evolved over millions of years, we can gain a clearer picture of what likely happened.

The Origin of Eggs

Eggs are found throughout the animal kingdom, not just in birds. Simply put, an egg is a protective shell where an embryo develops safely until it can survive on its own.

The types of eggs we typically think of (like bird eggs) emerged millions of years ago with the evolution of amniotes. Amniotes are animals that lay eggs with special membranes inside them, allowing the embryo to survive on land without the need for water.

Before amniotic eggs came into existence, most animals had to keep their eggs in water to prevent them from drying out. But amniotic eggs have three additional layers inside: the chorion, the amnion, and the allantois. Each layer has a specific function, such as providing nutrients, eliminating waste, and allowing the embryo to breathe.

This was significant because it allowed animals to safely lay eggs on land. According to Science.org, the last common ancestor of tetrapods (four-legged animals with backbones) and amniotes (egg-laying creatures with additional protective layers) lived approximately 370 to 340 million years ago. Some sources suggest that the first true amniotes appeared approximately 312 million years ago.

Today's reptiles, birds, and mammals all descend from those early amniotes. Therefore, eggs have existed for much longer than chickens.

The First Chicken

The first chicken didn't just appear out of nowhere. Science.org explains that it was the result of genetic changes in the embryo inside the egg of two birds that were almost chickens and are often called proto-chickens.

These two proto-chickens mated and combined their DNA, but during this process, some mutations occurred in the first cell. These mutations continued as the embryo developed, resulting in the birth of the first true chicken.

But then, who were those "almost chickens"?

Reports suggest that the ancestor of modern chickens is the red jungle fowl, found in parts of South and Southeast Asia, including India, China, and Indonesia. Archaeological evidence suggests that humans began domesticating the red jungle fowl around 10,000 years ago.

But genetic studies suggest that chickens may have diverged from wild fowl even earlier, possibly around 58,000 years ago. There's also evidence that chickens may have inherited genes from another species called the gray wild fowl, which could explain some traits like the yellow color of chickens' legs.

The Egg Came Before the Chicken

So, Eggs appeared about 340 million years ago, while chickens evolved much later, around 58,000 years ago. This makes it clear that eggs came before chickens.

But what about the first chicken egg? Some scientists argue that chickens may have come first because of a specific protein used to make eggshells. Chicken eggshells are mostly made of calcium carbonate, which chickens get from their food. Eggshells are formed when calcium is deposited in the form of calcium carbonate crystals.

To do this, hens produce a protein called ovocledin-17 (OC-17), which speeds up the egg-laying process. This protein is only found in hens, meaning a hen must exist first to form the eggshell.

Still, the first true hen came from the egg of a bird that was almost a hen. Therefore, the egg with the crucial mutation existed even before the hen. This means that the egg from which the first hen hatched wasn't actually a hen's egg (very confusing, we know).

