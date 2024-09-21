Viral

What are your odds of getting Coldplay’s Mumbai concert tickets? Here's what ChatGPT has to say

Despite the stadium's capacity to hold 50,000 people, securing a ticket may prove challenging. A calculation using ChatGPT estimates the chances of getting a ticket to be as low as 22%.

Coldplay is making a long-awaited return to India for a concert after 9 years. The British band is scheduled to perform at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19 next year, with tickets going on sale tomorrow on BookMyShow. Despite the stadium's capacity to hold 50,000 people, securing a ticket may prove challenging. A calculation using ChatGPT estimates the chances of getting a ticket to be as low as 22%. Odds of getting a Coldplay concert ticket pic.twitter.com/E85kAmf3rG — Tina Gurnaney (@TinaGurnaney) September 19, 2024 The prediction, shared by ONDC Marketing Executive Tina Gurnaney on X (formerly Twitter), came under the headline, "Odds of getting a Coldplay concert ticket." In the analysis, it's estimated that around 1.5 lakh people will attempt to buy tickets on BookMyShow by the weekend. With such high demand, the initial odds of getting a ticket are about 1 in 3. However, when accounting for additional competition — including fans not formally expressing interest and others using multiple devices or accounts — the odds drop even further. Factoring in that 20% of fans may fall into the category of non-expressed interest and 10% may use multiple accounts or devices, the chances of getting a ticket decrease to 1 in 4.4, or a 22.7% likelihood.

The tweet quickly went viral, drawing reactions from X users in the comments.

