During an event Virat and Anushka revealed by what names they have saved each other's name on their phone.

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are known for their chemistry and strong relationship. The celebrity couple was seen together at an event in Bengaluru as part of Puma India's program, 'Let There be Sport', where the couple left everyone in haves by engaging in witty banter.

During the event, Kohli was asked by what name he has saved Anushka's number on his phone to which the legendary crickter replied, "Darling," While Anushka was asked about the name she has saved Virat's number under on her phone. Laughing, she said, "Pati parmeshwar (husband)", and went on, 'oji and suniye ji'. She even mimicked Virat's face in celebration moments, jumping and screaming on stage like him.

The couple's friendly jabs at one another went on all evening. When Virat was questioned regarding his favorite actor, he quipped, "Shreyas Iyer". Anushka, however, was questioned regarding her favorite Virat habit, to which she said, "He's a picture of calmness on the field."

The couple even had a light-hearted dialogue exchange, with Anushka quoting a line from her film 'Band Baaja Baaraat' and Virat replying in the style of actor Ranveer Singh.

However, the couple was asked to give only wrong answers dring the event.Meanwhile, the 2025 Champions Trophy victory for Team India was filled with emotional moments, but what stole heart was Virat Kohli hugging Anushka Sharma. After India secured a four-wicket win over New Zealand, Kohli, overflowing with joy, sprinted up the stairs like a child, eager to reach Anushka, who was descending to greet him. The couple shared a long, affectionate hug, a moment that quickly captivated social media, touching the hearts of fans worldwide.

Anushka Sharma, a constant source of support for Kohli throughout his cricketing career, was present at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, cheering on Team India. As the match concluded, she was seen clapping and celebrating the hard-fought victory, a testament to her unwavering support for her husband.

Virat and Anushka, who married in December 2017, welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and son Akaay in 2024. Their adorable chemistry and strong bond continue to inspire fans around the world.