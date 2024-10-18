Nita's indulgences extend beyond her morning brew. Her exquisite collection includes high-end watches, handbags, and footwear from luxury brands such as Bulgari, Cartier and Gucci.

Nita Ambani, the wife of business magnate Mukesh Ambani, is renowned for her luxurious lifestyle and refined tastes as the matriarch of the Ambani family. Recent insights into her daily habits reveal a blend of opulence and relatability.



Despite her immense wealth, Nita begins each day with a simple yet extravagant ritual: she enjoys her morning tea in a custom-made teacup from Japan’s oldest crockery brand, Noritek. Each teacup is adorned with gold accents and costs over Rs 3 lakh, contributing to an impressive tea set valued at more than Rs 1.5 crore.

Nita's indulgences extend beyond her morning brew. Her exquisite collection includes high-end watches, handbags, and footwear from luxury brands such as Bulgari, Cartier and Gucci. She also owns exclusive pieces from Jimmy Choo and Pedro Garcia, showcasing her sophisticated style.



Her wardrobe features some of the most expensive outfits, including a saree valued at Rs 40 lakh. Notably, her daughter Isha made headlines for wearing a Rs 90 crore lehenga at her wedding. While Nita embraces luxury in fashion, she also values a healthy lifestyle, often sharing traditional Indian meals with her family.



Nita Ambani's net worth is estimated between $2.8 billion and $3 billion, largely due to her significant holdings in Reliance Industries Ltd., where her husband Mukesh Ambani holds approximately 50% of the company. Mukesh's net worth is around $100 billion, making them one of the wealthiest families in the world.