Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

What are ‘Mouth buddies,’ a new bizarre trend involving strangers kissing in China

In China, a brand-new dating craze is making waves. According to accounts on social media, this practice entails kissing random people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

What are ‘Mouth buddies,’ a new bizarre trend involving strangers kissing in China
What are ‘Mouth buddies,’ a new bizarre trend involving strangers kissing in China

A modern bizarre dating trend has suddenly appeared in China which involves strangers ‘kissing’. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) said that the phrase for the trend is "zui you" in Mandarin. It means "mouth buddies" in English.

The rules under "mouth buddy" are only kissing; individuals are not allowed to start a relationship or even meet for a second date according to SCMP. 

This latest trend has become the talk of social media and large numbers of youngsters are engaging in the practice of soliciting kisses from total strangers. (Also Read: Mama rhino giving birth to baby on camera, viral video leaves internet teary-eyed)

Teenagers have given it varying ratings; some belief "mouth buddies" is OK for those who are not searching for something serious, while others have cautioned others that it may be emotionally risky and cause self-harm.

"Actually, I know some people who kissed each other but did not become lovers. So kissing is common, not a big deal," said Guan Li, a university student, to SCMP. 

Another student claimed, "Enjoying the present is the most important thing for me. With a kissing partner, I can feel like I am kissing a person I love."

One student claimed that because of her obligations to her studies, she was motivated to attempt the fad. Others joined the craze because they thought kissing was simpler than sex.
The practice has also spread among internet users. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Celina Jaitly birthday: 5 times the No Entry star turned heads with her stunning looks
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Jammu and Kashmir photos: IED devices, guns, Rs 5 lakh found in package in Samba
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 549 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.