What are ‘Mouth buddies,’ a new bizarre trend involving strangers kissing in China

A modern bizarre dating trend has suddenly appeared in China which involves strangers ‘kissing’. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) said that the phrase for the trend is "zui you" in Mandarin. It means "mouth buddies" in English.

The rules under "mouth buddy" are only kissing; individuals are not allowed to start a relationship or even meet for a second date according to SCMP.

This latest trend has become the talk of social media and large numbers of youngsters are engaging in the practice of soliciting kisses from total strangers. (Also Read: Mama rhino giving birth to baby on camera, viral video leaves internet teary-eyed)

Teenagers have given it varying ratings; some belief "mouth buddies" is OK for those who are not searching for something serious, while others have cautioned others that it may be emotionally risky and cause self-harm.

"Actually, I know some people who kissed each other but did not become lovers. So kissing is common, not a big deal," said Guan Li, a university student, to SCMP.

Another student claimed, "Enjoying the present is the most important thing for me. With a kissing partner, I can feel like I am kissing a person I love."

One student claimed that because of her obligations to her studies, she was motivated to attempt the fad. Others joined the craze because they thought kissing was simpler than sex.

The practice has also spread among internet users.