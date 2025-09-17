Add DNA as a Preferred Source
VIRAL

'What a diva': Little girl brings chair to Delhi Metro, internet can’t stop laughing

In the photo, the girl is seen comfortably sitting on a small plastic chair placed in the middle of the coach.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 05:02 PM IST

'What a diva': Little girl brings chair to Delhi Metro, internet can’t stop laughing
A photo of a little girl sitting on a plastic chair in a crowded Delhi Metro coach has gone viral. Shared on Reddit's r/Delhi subreddit, the photo is captioned, "Kid brought her own chair on the metro."

In the photo, the girl is seen comfortably sitting on a small plastic chair placed in the middle of the coach. It appears she brought the chair from home so she could have a seat for the entire journey. Judging by the photo, she appears to be thoroughly enjoying the journey.

Here's a look at the viral post:

The comments section quickly erupted with reactions, with many social media users praising her outspoken style. One user said, "Little queen with her own little throne," while another added, "Wow, what a diva."

Some even poked fun at the realities of metro travel. One user jokingly remarked, "Still, some aunty would dare to push this child onto the seat."

One comment read, "She won't even realise how quickly she'll grow up and have to tirelessly travel to work in the women's coach."

The Delhi Metro has long been the site of strange and sometimes bizarre incidents, from heated arguments to unusual behaviour. Just last month, a video of two women fighting over a seat on the metro went viral.

Also read: Dhanashree Verma reacts to rumours of her cheating on Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Unko darr hai na ke main...'

 

