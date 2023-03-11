‘What a capture’: Vande Bharat train passing through landscape, watch video

Since the Indian Railways introduced the Vande Bharat Express trains a few years ago, they have gained quite a bit of notoriety in India. On all 10 of their routes, the semi-high-speed trains had nearly full occupancy. Not only is the political elite a fan of the Vande Bharat trains, but the ordinary population also enjoys seeing them.

Mansukh Mandaviya, the minister of state for health and welfare, released a captivating video of a Vande Bharat Expressway train gliding through a hilly landscape. In the video, a moving train is seen with hills in the background, and the train and hills are both reflected in a body of water.

“What a Capture!”In the video's caption, which described how magnificent the semi-high-speed train looked, Mr Mandaviya wrote.

The video has 470.3K views on Twitter and several users commented as well.

“This train is a great example of India's commitment to modernizing its railway system. From its speed to its amenities, the Vande Bharat train is a testament to India's engineering and technological prowess," comments one user after it being shared on social media platform.

Another user comments, “#IndianRailways has truly outdone itself with this marvel of engineering.”

Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first Vande Bharat train in February 2019 and 10 more have since followed.