Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

‘What a capture’: Vande Bharat train passing through landscape, watch video

A stunning video of a Vande Bharat Express train crossing a rural landscape was released by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 09:54 PM IST

‘What a capture’: Vande Bharat train passing through landscape, watch video
‘What a capture’: Vande Bharat train passing through landscape, watch video

Since the Indian Railways introduced the Vande Bharat Express trains a few years ago, they have gained quite a bit of notoriety in India. On all 10 of their routes, the semi-high-speed trains had nearly full occupancy. Not only is the political elite a fan of the Vande Bharat trains, but the ordinary population also enjoys seeing them.

Mansukh Mandaviya, the minister of state for health and welfare, released a captivating video of a Vande Bharat Expressway train gliding through a hilly landscape. In the video, a moving train is seen with hills in the background, and the train and hills are both reflected in a body of water.

“What a Capture!”In the video's caption, which described how magnificent the semi-high-speed train looked, Mr Mandaviya wrote. 

(Also Read: Karnataka elections to be held before May; EC introduces Vote-From-Home for senior citizens, people with disability)

The video has 470.3K views on Twitter and several users commented as well. 

“This train is a great example of India's commitment to modernizing its railway system. From its speed to its amenities, the Vande Bharat train is a testament to India's engineering and technological prowess," comments one user after it being shared on social media platform. 

Another user comments, “#IndianRailways has truly outdone itself with this marvel of engineering.”

Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first Vande Bharat train in February 2019 and 10 more have since followed. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: Bus collides with car near Kizhavallor in hair-raising video, crashes into church wall
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.