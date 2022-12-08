Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

West Bengal: TTE suffers burn injuries at railway station after live wire falls on him, video goes viral

Despite suffering burn injuries, the individual is currently stable after being brought to the hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 08:06 PM IST

West Bengal: TTE suffers burn injuries at railway station after live wire falls on him, video goes viral
West Bengal: TTE suffers burn injuries at railway station after live wire falls on him, video goes viral

A live wire fell on a ticket checker in Kharagpur, electrocuting him, and a CCTV video of the incident has gone viral. At the Kharagpur railway station in West Bengal, the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was standing on a platform when the incident happened.

Despite suffering burn injuries, the individual is currently stable after being brought to the hospital. A horrific video of the occurrence, which was caught on a CCTV camera, is currently going viral on social media.

The man in the footage is seen conversing with someone on the platform while facing away from the tracks. The video indicated that he was touched by a live wire that had come loose from behind him.

Also read: Man tries to film crocodile strolling on road, chilling viral video shows what happened next

The man quickly falls to the ground, head down, as seen in the widely circulated CCTV footage.

Ananth Rupanagudi, a railway official, claimed on Twitter, "A freak accident - a long piece of loose cable, taken by a bird somehow came in contact with the OHE wire and the other end came down and touched a TTE's head. He suffered burn injuries but is out of danger and under treatment."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mainpuri Bypoll Result 2022: As SP retains MSY bastion, Shivpal Yadav merges his party with nephew Akhilesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.