West Bengal: TTE suffers burn injuries at railway station after live wire falls on him, video goes viral

A live wire fell on a ticket checker in Kharagpur, electrocuting him, and a CCTV video of the incident has gone viral. At the Kharagpur railway station in West Bengal, the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was standing on a platform when the incident happened.

Despite suffering burn injuries, the individual is currently stable after being brought to the hospital. A horrific video of the occurrence, which was caught on a CCTV camera, is currently going viral on social media.

The man in the footage is seen conversing with someone on the platform while facing away from the tracks. The video indicated that he was touched by a live wire that had come loose from behind him.

The man quickly falls to the ground, head down, as seen in the widely circulated CCTV footage.

A freak accident - a long piece of loose cable, taken by a bird somehow came in contact with the OHE wire and the other end came down and touched a TTE's head. He suffered burn injuries but is out of danger and under treatment - at Kharagpur station yesterday afternoon! #Accident pic.twitter.com/ObEbzd1cOF — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) December 8, 2022

Ananth Rupanagudi, a railway official, claimed on Twitter, "A freak accident - a long piece of loose cable, taken by a bird somehow came in contact with the OHE wire and the other end came down and touched a TTE's head. He suffered burn injuries but is out of danger and under treatment."