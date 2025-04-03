A bizarre video has gone viral, showcasing a man cruising down the street in a car transformed into a bed on wheels. The internet is abuzz with shock as well as surprise reaction to this unique innovation.

The internet is filled with videos showcasing the innovative spirit of desi people, and their creative solutions, known as "jugaad," are truly entertaining to watch. Today, we've stumbled upon another impressive example of desi ingenuity that's sure to leave you amazed. Meet a man from West Bengal's Murshidabad who has taken creativity to the next level by transforming his car into a "bed-car" - a vehicle that can drive on streets while also functioning as a bed. The internet is abuzz with shock as well as surprise reaction to this unique innovation.

A bizarre video has gone viral, showcasing a man cruising down the street in a car transformed into a bed on wheels. The driver's infectious enthusiasm is on full display as he strikes a pose, channeling Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, while leaving other drivers on the road utterly bewildered.



In the video, a bed has been transformed into a speeding vehicle, taking roads by storm. This ingenious bed-car hybrid, equipped with wheels, motor, and steering, glides effortlessly, leaving other cars in its wake. During Eid celebrations, he was spotted driving this unusual vehicle on the road. His video garnered over 1.5 million views and has left netizens amazed and amused, sparking a mix of wonder and entertainment.



Watch the video here:

A user wrote, “How are cops allowing this nonsense? taking hafta and looking the other way.” A second user commented, “For Lazy people. Wonder if headlights are not there, brakes should be. How R. T. O has passed this vehicle?????” The third user said, “Arrest him for violating vehicle Law.” Some poked fun at it, saying, “Yes, especially at night. They don’t want him to be sleeping while driving.“

Earlier, a Delhi resident converted the interior of a Maruti Suzuki Jimny into a cozy bed. A video went viral as he showcased the 5-door car's makeover, highlighting its potential as the perfect camping and travel companion for rugged terrain. The post garnered over 82,000 views and numerous reactions, with many expressing amazement at the transformation.



