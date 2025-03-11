The footage shows several men lounging on the beach, some lying on bedsheets and towels, while others drink alcohol

A viral video from Pattaya Beach, Thailand, has sparked controversy, with many assuming that a group of men seen drinking and partying were Indian tourists. The video, originally shared by the Instagram page Thai Explore Life last month, has gained millions of views.

The footage shows several men lounging on the beach, some lying on bedsheets and towels, while others drink alcohol. The area is scattered with snack wrappers and beer cans, leading to criticism of their behaviour. However, the video does not confirm whether only Indian tourists were responsible for the scene.

The post's caption read, “Indian vibes on Pattaya Beach! Enjoying the sea, and endless fun in Thailand!” This led to a wave of reactions, with many users condemning the actions of the tourists.

One user commented, “As a fellow Indian, I feel extremely ashamed and very sad watching this. This kind of behavior should be punishable.” Another person, currently visiting Pattaya, wrote, “I’m in Pattaya now, visiting from California, and I can confirm this. I thought I was in New Delhi.”

However, not everyone agreed with the assumption that all the people in the video were Indian. One user questioned, “Did you ask each person there if they were Indian? How did you reach this conclusion?” Another commented, “Not everyone who is brown and speaks Hindi is Indian. There are also Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Sri Lankans, and Burmese in Thailand!”

Amid the heated debate, Dr Deo Kumar Singh, president of the Indian Association of Chonburi, stepped in to clarify the situation. According to a report in Pattaya Mail, he stated that the men in the video were not Indian tourists. Instead, they were migrant workers from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

He explained that these workers had temporarily camped on the beach while arranging transportation. They reportedly stayed overnight and left for Bangkok the next morning.