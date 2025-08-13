'Well done dogesh bhai': German Shepherd saves children from stray dog attack, wins praise

Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...
The video begins with a German Shepherd inside a house, watching over the street.
As the Supreme Court ordered on Monday to pick up all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR within eight weeks due to rising bite cases, a heartmarwing video has surfaced on the internet showing a pet German Shepherd rescuing a group of children. The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), was reportedly recorded in a residential area of Rishikesh.
The German Shepherd jumped off immediately through the gate when it noticed a few stray dogs following a group of children.
The selfless act of the pet dog was praised by people online. The video, shared by 'Ghar Ke Kalesh' on X with a caption: 'A dog jumped like a superhero to save children from another dog,' has garnered over 120k views.
One user wrote, ''Dogs are more loyal than humans, it's proven again.''
Another user said, ''Well done Dogesh Bhai. Dogesh Bhai showed great loyalty and saved the children.
A third user commented, ''Dog showed, living in the boundary is his choice.''
Another user wrote, ''That leap though.....at such heights too. Looked like that could've hurt if it wasn't most likely some trained dog retired maybe... Regardless absolutely honourable behaviour and such a blessing to witness.''
