VIRAL

'Welcome to the future': Viral video shows robot walking near Emirates Tower in Dubai

In the viral clip, a robot can be seen crossing a street, reportedly near Emirates Tower in Dubai.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 05:00 PM IST

'Welcome to the future': Viral video shows robot walking near Emirates Tower in Dubai

Dubai residents and tourists were left surprised and delighted when a video surfaced online showing a humanoid robot speeding down a city street, an unexpected glimpse of what everyday life will soon look like.

The footage, which quickly gained popularity on social media, was first shared on Instagram by a user named Nazish Khan with the caption "Welcome to the future."

In the viral clip, a robot can be seen crossing a street, reportedly near Emirates Tower in Dubai, followed by a man, believed to be its operator, holding a control device in his hand. The moment was captured from inside a moving car.

The Dubai Post also shared the video and called it a glimpse into the future of technology blending seamlessly with urban life. The anthropomorphic robot, which resembles a human in both posture and gait, left onlookers surprised and smiling as it walked smoothly on the sidewalk.

According to Nvidia, the human-like machines are "general-purpose, bipedal robots modelled after human form." These robots are designed to assist humans in a variety of tasks, including opening and grasping objects, loading and moving containers, to increasing productivity by working alongside people.

 

 

The viral clip has sparked discussion online, with many calling it a small but impactful step towards a tech-driven future.

Also read: This Indian city beats Florence, to enter top 5 best cities in the world for travellers in 2025, not Delhi, Goa, Kerala, Kashmir, it is...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
