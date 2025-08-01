'Welcome to the future': Viral video shows robot walking near Emirates Tower in Dubai

'He was dropped, but then...': Ex-India manager Jaydev Shah breaks silence on Rohit Sharma-BCCI rift rumours
VIRAL
In the viral clip, a robot can be seen crossing a street, reportedly near Emirates Tower in Dubai.
Dubai residents and tourists were left surprised and delighted when a video surfaced online showing a humanoid robot speeding down a city street, an unexpected glimpse of what everyday life will soon look like.
The footage, which quickly gained popularity on social media, was first shared on Instagram by a user named Nazish Khan with the caption "Welcome to the future."
In the viral clip, a robot can be seen crossing a street, reportedly near Emirates Tower in Dubai, followed by a man, believed to be its operator, holding a control device in his hand. The moment was captured from inside a moving car.
The Dubai Post also shared the video and called it a glimpse into the future of technology blending seamlessly with urban life. The anthropomorphic robot, which resembles a human in both posture and gait, left onlookers surprised and smiling as it walked smoothly on the sidewalk.
According to Nvidia, the human-like machines are "general-purpose, bipedal robots modelled after human form." These robots are designed to assist humans in a variety of tasks, including opening and grasping objects, loading and moving containers, to increasing productivity by working alongside people.
The viral clip has sparked discussion online, with many calling it a small but impactful step towards a tech-driven future.
The viral clip has sparked discussion online, with many calling it a small but impactful step towards a tech-driven future.