Weird! Street vendor makes chocolate pastry Maggi, netizens get triggered

Bizarre experiments with food continue even as netizens seem perplexed looking at such weird foodstuffs. Now another experimental food item is going viral on social media that has shocked netizens. Well, this new experimental food is a combination of two extremely popular eatables, chocolate pastry and every Indian's favourite Maggi noodles.

Now you must be surprised to hear how two very different food items can be combined to make a new dish when one is sweet in taste and the other is spicy. Well, that's the twist in the tale. This strange food combination video is now going viral on social media, triggering netizens.

The video has been shot by a food blogger from a street vendor. The video was shared on Twitter by a user with the caption, "PASTRY MAGGI for lunch?". This was shared with a lot of disgusted face emojis. Recently, another video went viral where a food blogger showed 'mango maggi' being made by a street vendor in which she also adds Slice juice.

But this 'chocolate pastry maggi' is one step ahead. Netizens were super triggered over the recipe. They could not believe that how could someone ruin the taste of two extreme yummy food items. No one wants to even try this experimental food preparation. Well, you can watch the video for yourself here.

The street vendor puts oil, chilis and onions in a pan and then puts a slice of chocolate pastry into it. He then smashes it with a spatula before adding maggi noodles and masala into it. The noodles is cooked well till it turns into a dark brown chocolatey colour. He then serves it to customers in a bowl.