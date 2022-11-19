Search icon
Weird but true! Dozens of sheep walk around in circle for 12 days in China, video goes viral

A shocking incident from China's Inner Mongolia region was captured on CCTV, in which a massive flock of sheep was seen moving aimlessly in a circle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

New Delhi: A shocking incident from China's Inner Mongolia region was captured on CCTV, in which a massive flock of sheep was seen moving aimlessly in a circle for a period of twelve days. The flock is moving in a clockwise direction. Many sheep can be seen standing still in the middle of the rotation on occasion, while others can be seen watching from outside.

The Chinese state-run outlet People's Daily tweeted a video of the strange scene on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are perfectly healthy and that the cause of the behaviour is unknown. "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery”, reads the video caption.

Although it is unclear what caused the sheep to walk in circles, some speculated on social media that it could have been caused by Listeriosis, also known as "circling disease."

