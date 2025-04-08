Rhode Island man Tom Carroll lost 132 pounds by eating a Chick-fil-A salad daily, changing his diet, and exercising regularly.

A man from Rhode Island, Tom Carroll, has amazed many by losing 132 pounds and he says a Chick-fil-A salad helped him do it.

Tom, 34, works as a digital content producer at a Boston radio station. He is 6'2" tall and started his weight loss journey in July 2023. The moment that pushed him to make a change happened at a wedding in Syracuse. He stepped on a scale and saw his weight had reached 360 pounds (around 163 kg).

“I had never seen it that high,” Tom wrote in his personal story titled “Chick-fil-A Saved My Life.” He admitted that his weight may have been even higher earlier that year, but he hadn’t checked for a long time. The last time he weighed himself was during a doctor’s visit in 2019, when he was told he was 346 pounds. When he joked about his weight, the nurse seriously replied, “Until it ain't,” which left a lasting impact on him.

Even after that, Tom didn’t go to a doctor and tried changing his habits independently. But the real scare came during Thanksgiving 2023. While enjoying leftovers with friends and his wife, he felt a sudden health scare that he described as close to a heart attack. That frightening moment made him realize he had to take his health seriously.

He began eating healthier and exercising. Tom had Chick-fil-A’s Spicy Southwest Salad for daily lunch, which includes mixed greens, tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, chiles, grilled chicken, cheese, and a creamy salsa dressing. The meal has around 680 calories and became his daily go-to. He even made it at home for dinner, especially on Sundays when Chick-fil-A is closed.

His other meals were light like yogurt or fruit and he stopped drinking soda, alcohol, and sports drinks. He also started working out regularly.

By December 2023, Tom had gone below 300 pounds. By July 2024, he weighed just 228 pounds and has maintained it since then.

Tom says his life has changed completely. Climbing stairs is easier, plane seat belts fit, and he finally enjoys shopping for clothes again.